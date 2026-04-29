Cytogel Announces Initial Closing of Financing to Advance Lead Pain Management Candidate into Phase 2 Clinical Trials

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cytogel Pharma, LLC (Cytogel), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing first-in-class, non-addictive treatments for moderate-to-severe pain, today announced the successful initial closing of its latest financing round, providing the necessary resources to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study for its lead therapeutic candidate, CYT-1010 , with data read-out possible as early as year-end.CYT-1010 represents a paradigm shift in pain management. By preferentially targeting specific pathways, the drug is designed to provide analgesic effects equivalent to or better than the leading opioids but without the debilitating side effects of respiratory depression, nausea, inflammation and high addiction rates associated with opioids.Advancing a Transformational Approach to Pain Management Cytogel is pioneering a novel class of therapeutics based on the endomorphin family of peptides. By preferentially targeting, with high precision, specific receptors in the central nervous system, the 6 transmembrane form of the mu receptor, CYT-1010 aims to deliver potent analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects, while avoiding the side effects of respiratory depression, nausea and addiction associated with traditional opioids.Pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies with CYT-1010 demonstrated potent pain relief, rapid onset of action, anti-inflammatory effects, low abuse potential and no respiratory depression. The upcoming Phase 2 study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the compound in patients with acutepost-operative pain, further validating the robust data seen in earlier developmental stages.These findings position CYT-1010 as a potential breakthrough therapy and a meaningful alternative for patients and healthcare providers seeking safer, more effective pain management options. The Company will continue its capital raise to support additional clinical work. Cytogel has several US and international patents on its biotechnology and CYT-1010 represents the first iteration of a wide range of analgesic solutions the company believes can be generated by itsinnovative technology.Executive Commentary“This financing is a vote of confidence in our science and our mission,” said Dean Maglaris , Chief Executive Officer of Cytogel. “We are now funded to conduct Phase 2 clinical development, a milestone for the Company, bringing us one step closer to delivering a potentially transformational, non-addictive solution to millions of patients and their physicians who currently have limited options for safe and effective pain relief. The results of our Phase 2 study will also position the company to initiate and consummate licensing arrangements for CYT-1010 with major pharmaceutical companies.”Key Highlights of the Financing:- Clinical Readiness: Proceeds will fund the initiation of a randomized, double-blind Phase 2study in acute post-operative pain, including site activation and patient enrollment.- Operational Expansion: The capital will support the build-out of clinical operationsinfrastructure, including CRO engagement and regulatory submissions.- Strategic Growth: This round includes participation from both existing stakeholders andnew investors aligned with Cytogel’s mission to deliver safer alternatives to opiate-basedpain management, while addressing the global pain crisis.Addressing a Need in a $45 Billion Global MarketThe financing arrives as the global post-operative pain management market is projected to reach $45.29 billion in 2026 and growing at a 5.7% CAGR through 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence.Despite the scale of this market, healthcare providers remain caught between the 'gold standard' efficacy of opioids and the severe risks they pose, including respiratory depression, post-operative nausea, and potential for addiction and the development of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). Recent data from the American Society of Anesthesiologists highlights an urgent need to modernize post-operative pain care, as more patients enter the operating room already managed for OUD, which underscores the urgency of developing non-addictive alternatives. CYT-1010 aims to fill this critical gap, offering a potent, non-addictive solution designed specifically for the hospital and ambulatory surgery center (ASC), settings where this need is most acute.Regulatory Progress and Continued Capital Formation“The scale of the opportunity and the social urgency of the opioid crisis demand that we move with even greater speed,” said Dean Maglaris. “We are preparing to enter a multi-billion-dollar market at a time when physicians, patients, and payers are all demanding alternatives.” The Company remainsin discussions with additional strategic and institutional partners as it continues its capital formation efforts to support expanded clinical development.Source: Mordor Intelligence: Post-Operative Pain Management Market Size and Share Report 2031 (February 2026)About Cytogel PharmaCytogel Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug candidates from the novel endomorphin family of molecules. These therapies are designed to target key pain pathways and provide effective pain relief while minimizing the risks associated with traditional opioid treatments. Cytogel’s lead investigational candidate, CYT-1010, has demonstrated safety and analgesic activity in a Phase 1 clinical trial, with preclinical data supporting its anti-inflammatory effects and potential across multiple pain indications. Cytogel is headquartered in Darien, CT with its R&D office based in Troy, NY.Disclosure Notice:CYT-1010 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved by the FDA or any regulatory body for use in humans or animals. This release contains forward-looking information about CYT-1010 and a potential new indication for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe post-operative pain via IV administration. Any potential benefits that may be implied by these statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among other things, the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, unfavorable additional analyses of existing data; uncertainties regarding the commercial success of CYT-1010; the risk that regulatory authorities may require additional data or may deny approval altogether; rejection by the regulatory authorities of the design and results from our clinical studies; the possibility that any new drug applications for CYT-1010 may never be filed with regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions and, if filed, may never be approved in any jurisdictions or, if approved, could be severely limited by negative and restrictive labeling to the extent that commercial forecasts for CYT-1010 may never be realized.

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