ODHS shares how Oregonians can regain SNAP benefits as impacts of federal work rule changes begin to show

As the impacts of recent federally-directed changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work rules begin to show in Oregon, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is sharing information to help people who have lost benefits, or may lose them soon, understand how they may be able to get them back.

The federal bill HR1 significantly expanded SNAP work rules, increasing the number of Oregonians subject to time limits. More adults must now meet SNAP work rules to continue receiving benefits. People who do not meet these rules and do not qualify for an exemption can only receive SNAP for three months within a three-year period. These are called countable months.

“SNAP plays a critical role in Oregon, helping 757,700 people, or one in six Oregonians, put food on the table,” said Jessica Amaya Hoffman, ODHS SNAP Director. “In some communities, particularly in rural areas, people may not have easy access to jobs, training, transportation, or WorkSource offices, making it harder to meet work rules and increasing the risk of losing reliable access to food.”

Many households receiving SNAP have very low incomes, with 35 percent at or below half of the federal poverty level which is $15,960 per year for a single individual. ODHS has been working to connect with people before benefits stop. Of the approximately 20,000 people who were notified in March that their benefits would close, about 6,000 connected with ODHS and were able to either qualify for an exemption or meet work rules to keep their benefits. In late March, 13,898 cases closed after people did not meet work rules or qualify for an exemption. As a result, they did not receive April benefits.

In April, 6,948 additional individuals are at risk of having their benefits close at the end of the month. Additional individuals are at risk of losing benefits in upcoming months as more people reach time limits.

ODHS is encouraging people to reach out as soon as possible if they have questions about their benefits or work rules. Many people may not realize they can regain SNAP after benefits stop, or may not know the steps to take.

If someone has used their three countable months and lost SNAP benefits, there are several ways they may be able to regain eligibility.

People may qualify again if they meet work rules. This usually means completing about 80 hours of approved activities each month. These activities may include paid work, searching for a job, training programs or volunteering. If someone meets the required hours for at least 30 days, they may qualify for SNAP again.

People may also regain SNAP if they qualify for an exemption. Exemptions are based on a person’s situation and may include health conditions, caregiving responsibilities or other life circumstances. Some activities, such as receiving unemployment benefits or taking part in certain programs, may also count toward meeting rules.

In some cases, changes in a person’s situation may affect whether time limits apply. This may include changes in the household or where someone lives.

“If your SNAP benefits have stopped, contact us right away,” said Hoffman. “Benefits do not restart automatically, but we can review your situation and help you understand your next steps.”

Even after benefits stop, support is still available. ODHS and the Oregon Employment Department can help people connect to employment and training services and work toward regaining eligibility.

ODHS encourages anyone who has questions about their SNAP benefits or work rules to reach out as soon as possible. Contacting ODHS early may help people keep or regain their benefits.

For full details about SNAP work rules, exemptions and how to report activities, visit:

People can also contact the ODHS ABAWD team:

For more information about SNAP benefits: