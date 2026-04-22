Mavis Tires & Brakes Celebrates New Store Grand Opening in Lutz, Florida

The Lutz, Florida grand opening event will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Mavis Tires & Brakes at 19107 Wingshooter Way, Lutz, FL 33558.

Celebration to include giving away free set of tires and oil changes to attendees

LUTZ, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: As part of its continued growth in the region, Mavis Tires will welcome new customers by hosting a grand opening event at its newest Mavis Tires & Brakes location in Lutz, Florida. The new store offers a comprehensive range of automotive services to keep customers’ vehicles safely on the road and running as they should, including tires, oil changes, brakes, factory-recommended maintenance, and a full suite of automotive maintenance and repair services.WHEN: The Lutz, Florida grand opening event will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026.WHERE: Mavis Tires & Brakes at 19107 Wingshooter Way, Lutz, FL 33558 DETAILS: The event will be held at the store location and structured as follows:• 10:00 AM: Customers are welcome to join the festivities and enjoy food and refreshments, friendly service, and the chance to win prize packs, car-care giveaways, and more.• 12:00 - 12:30 PM: Official Welcome/Giveaways: An official welcome will be performed, and giveaways will be presented to several lucky attendees.o Mavis Tires aims to build trust with the local community and to show residents and customers how it is helping to service the area. As an added incentive for event attendees, one lucky customer in attendance will be chosen (at random) to receive a brand-new set of Michelin tires.o Mavis Tires will also award four free oil changes, courtesy of Valvoline, to lucky attendees.o The partnership extends beyond the event with exclusive giveaways: one winner will be selected to receive a brand-new set of Michelin tires. In addition, one winner will be selected each week for four consecutive weeks to receive a free oil change from Mavis Tires, courtesy of Valvoline.• 2:00 PM: Event closes.ABOUT MAVIS TIRE EXPRESS SERVICES CORP.Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") is one of North America's largest independent tire and vehicle service providers, with a rapidly growing footprint of more than 3,500 owned and franchised retail locations across the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered and based in White Plains, New York, Mavis delivers expert automotive care – including tires and brakes, oil changes, inspections, and auto repair – through a family of trusted brands.Mavis owns and operates a portfolio of auto service center brands including Mavis Discount Tire, Mavis Tires & Brakes, Midas, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Brakes Plus, Tire Kingdom, NTB (National Tire & Battery), Town Fair Tire, and Tuffy. Together, these brands serve millions of drivers each year, with a commitment to dependability, safety, convenience, and value. For more information about Mavis or our family of automotive brands, visit www.mavis.com Original article: https://www.mavis.com/news/mavis-new-store-opening-lutz-fl/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.