VI Marketing and Branding’s Valerie Trammell Shares New Insights on Driver Behavior at 2026 Lifesavers Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VI Marketing and Branding (VI) announced that Valerie Trammell, Senior Director of Strategy, spoke at the 2026 Lifesavers Conference on Roadway Safety, held April 19–21 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland.Trammell participated in a panel session titled “Maximizing Reach: State Campaigns & Cost-Effective Messaging,” alongside industry leaders such as Paul Harris, Director of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO). The session brought together public safety professionals from across the country to explore how evolving driver mindsets are contributing to risky behaviors on the road.Drawing on original research conducted by the OHSO, she shared insights into the underlying attitudes shaping behavior on today’s roadways, including reduced seat belt use, increased aggression and a growing sense of disconnection among drivers.Research found that drivers increasingly perceive a lack of courtesy toward one another on today’s roadways. In response, Trammell and her team developed and tested empathy-driven campaign concepts designed to move beyond traditional fear- or humor-based messaging to foster connection and shared responsibility among drivers.“Valerie represents the kind of strategic thinking and real-world impact our clients rely on every day,” said Tim Berney, CEO of VI Marketing and Branding. “Her work demonstrates how behavior-change marketing can shift mindsets in meaningful ways and ultimately influence safer decisions on the road.”The session also highlighted campaign performance data and outlined next-phase strategies focused on increasing engagement and encouraging community-generated content to reinforce safer, more connected driving behaviors.“Effective roadway safety campaigns require more than awareness. They require messaging that resonates and reflects how people actually think and behave,” said Trammell. “We’ve seen that empathy and connection can be powerful drivers of change.”About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is a nationally recognized, independent marketing communications agency headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. For more than 35 years, VI has specialized in developing behavior-change campaigns that drive measurable results across industries, including public health, transportation and tourism. Learn more at https://vimarketingandbranding.com/ About the Lifesavers Conference on Roadway SafetyThe Lifesavers Conference on Roadway Safety is one of the largest and most established U.S. conferences dedicated to traffic safety and injury prevention. The annual event convenes thousands of professionals from government agencies, academic institutions, law enforcement and industry to share research, policy updates and practical strategies aimed at reducing roadway injuries and fatalities.

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