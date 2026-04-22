Film Revisits Hulk Hogan Tape Scandal Amid Renewed Attention Following Netflix Documentary Release

Video Killed The Radio Star Poster

As audiences watch Netflix’s latest Hulk Hogan documentary, another film draws attention for its deeper dive into the sex tape scandal and media fallout.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new Hulk Hogan: Real American docuseries begins trending on Netflix, a second documentary is quickly entering the conversation — offering what many viewers say is a comprehensive and more detailed and unfiltered look at one of the most controversial chapters in Hogan’s life and in wrestling and media history.

Video Killed The Radio Star, now available on major digital platforms including Apple TV and Amazon, explores the full scope of the Hulk Hogan sex tape scandal — including the role of media, the legal battles, and the cultural ripple effects that followed.

While the Netflix release provides a broad overview of Hogan’s home life and wrestling career, Video Killed The Radio Star focuses heavily on the events surrounding the leaked tape involving Hogan and his then best friend’s wife, the involvement of key figures, and the aftermath that reshaped both celebrity privacy and media accountability.

“Many viewers will watch both documentaries back-to-back,” said Ian Longen, the film’s producer. “There’s a clear appetite for understanding the full story — especially the parts having a significant effect on Hogan but not deeply explored in mainstream coverage.”

Video Killed The Radio Star highlights include:

- A detailed timeline of the tape’s creation, leak and publication

- The resulting media frenzy and impact on public perception

- The legal and cultural consequences

- The merger of entertainment and politics

With renewed public interest in Hulk Hogan and the surrounding controversy, Video Killed The Radio Star is positioned as a complementary — and in many ways, more in-depth — viewing experience for audiences looking to go beyond the headlines.

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Follow Video Killed The Radio Star at:

Website: https://www.videokilledtheradiostarmovie.com/

Instagram: @videokilledtheradiostarmovie

TikTok: @Videokradiostar

Media Contact:

Ian Longen, Producer, filmswoltz@gmail.com

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