Leadership Is Tough Book Helps Executives Make Decisions In Real Time, Under Pressure, And With A Lot On The Line

Leadership is not about control. It is about responsibility without certainty.” — Mary Kelly

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As burnout climbs, AI reshapes entire industries overnight, and the traditional leadership playbook grows increasingly obsolete, a new book is giving senior executives the hard-nosed, practical toolkit they've been missing.Leadership Is Tough: Skills. Decisions. Disciplines. What Great Leaders Do Differently, co-authored by leadership economist Dr. Mary Kelly and executive advisor Peter Stark, arrives at a critical moment for organizational leadership — one defined by volatility, compounding change, and expectations that have never been higher."The higher you rise, the harder it gets," says Dr. Kelly, a former U.S. Navy Commander and Hall of Fame speaker with over 30 years of leadership development experience and more than 20 published books.At senior levels, every decision trades one finite resource for another—time, money, talent, trust, attention. Every action is scrutinized. People don't give you the unvarnished truth. That silence is isolating, and the weight is real. The feeling that what got you here won't get you where you need to go is not imposter syndrome. It's reality.Leaders learn:• Why leadership demands more of you at every level and how to evolve before your role outpaces you• The irreversible shift from doing to deciding, and the trap that derails even talented leaders• Decision frameworks that cut through ambiguity, expose blind spots, and sharpen judgment under pressure• How to build organizations that sustain long-term performance• The disciplines that distinguish executives who endure from those who flame out, and what separates themCo-author Peter Stark, President of Peter Barron Stark Companies and co-author of the bestselling Why Leaders Fail, brings decades of management consulting experience across industries to the book. "Leadership is not about control," Stark says. "It's about responsibility without certainty. That's the part no one prepares you for.”“Leadership isn’t what you thought it would be,” she said. “It’s not the title or the corner office. It’s the weight of responsibility when the stakes are high, the information is incomplete, and every decision carries consequences you can’t fully control.”Today’s executives are leading in a fundamentally different environment that is defined by volatility, AI disruption, talent shortages, and constant, compounding change. At the same time, expectations have never been higher. You are expected to deliver results, build culture, develop people, and navigate competing stakeholder demands.The old leadership playbook no longer works. In Leadership Is Tough , leadership economist Dr. Mary Kelly and executive advisor Peter Stark provide a practical, no-nonsense guide to what effective leaders do differently when it matters most. This is not theory or philosophy. This book is grounded, experience-based leadership for real-world complexity.Readers will learn how to:• Make high-stakes decisions with incomplete and evolving information• Lead through uncertainty without creating burnout or disengagement• Build trust, alignment, and accountability across your organization• Navigate competing priorities and stakeholder pressures with clarity• Have the difficult conversations that drive performance and respect• Sustain your own resilience, energy, and leadership capacity over time“This book addresses the reality most leaders experience but few discuss,” she said. “Leadership is not about control. It is about responsibility without certainty.”“If you are responsible for results, people, and long-term outcomes, and you want to lead with greater clarity, discipline, and effectiveness, this book will give you the frameworks and mindset to do exactly that,” he said. “Leadership is hard. It’s supposed to be. Will you lead decisively when it counts the most?“About the AuthorsDr. Mary Kelly, PhD, is a leadership economist, former Navy commander, and Hall of Fame speaker who has advised executives, government leaders, and industry associations worldwide. She is the author of more than 20 books on leadership, economics, and organizational performance.Peter Stark is a globally recognized leadership consultant, bestselling author, and President of Peter Barron Stark Companies. He has worked with executives across industries to strengthen cultures of accountability, improve communication, and build high-performing teams.AvailabilityLeadership Is Tough is available now on Amazon For review copies, author interviews, or speaking inquiries, contact: Mary Kelly, 719-357-7360, mary@productiveleaders.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.