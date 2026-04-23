PowerMarket & Saint Paul Public Housing Agency Bring Community Solar to Affordable Housing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerMarket, a leading community solar subscriber management company, today announced a landmark partnership with the Saint Paul Public Housing Agency (SPPHA) to bring energy savings to thousands of low-income housing units across Saint Paul, Minnesota. The affordable housing sites join community solar farms in Monticello, Clear Lake, Wabasha, Scandia, Becker, and Granite Falls, and mark a significant community solar commitment to affordable housing in the state.SPPHA was among the first public housing authorities established in Minnesota, taking root in 1947. Built on a mission to eliminate poverty, reduce substandard housing, and reintegrate vulnerable residents into stable communities, today, SPPHA houses more than 9,000 residents across its properties. The agency's partnership with PowerMarket reflects its enduring commitment to resident well-being — with all savings generated through SPPHA's own solar subscription being reinvested directly into community programming and services that benefit residents.Community solar allows participants to subscribe to a portion of a local solar farm and receive credits on their electricity bills for the power generated by their share. Subscribers typically save 10% or more on annual electricity costs, making it one of the most accessible and impactful clean energy options available for renters and affordable housing providers. The program is designed for anyone who wants the benefits of solar without the upfront installation costs.PowerMarket has spent years building trust with the City of Saint Paul and affordable housing providers nationwide, guided by a mission to deliver community solar savings to the families and communities that need them most. SPPHA shares that same commitment and it is precisely this alignment of purpose that laid the groundwork for a meaningful partnership. In Minnesota, PowerMarket manages 42 community solar gardens representing over 62 MW of capacity — a statewide footprint that enables trusted, reliable delivery of solar benefits to subscribers across the region."We’re honored to partner with SPPHA to bring community solar benefits to residents who need it most. Initiatives like this deliver tangible savings on electricity bills, while supporting the broader mission of affordable, sustainable housing. We hope this partnership inspires other housing authorities to explore how community solar can benefit their communities." said Eric Dahnke, CEO and Founder of PowerMarket."SPPHA’s partnership with PowerMarket proves that clean solar energy and deeply affordable housing aren’t competing priorities, they go hand in hand,” said Louise Seeba, SPPHA Executive Director. “The resulting savings flow back into the housing, programs, and services that transform the lives of our residents.”The SPPHA community solar projects will generate approximately 6.8M+ kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, enough to power ~1,000+ community households. The projects are estimated to provide a combined total of over $100,000 in annual energy bill savings. This partnership is a valuable opportunity for SPPHA to reinvest the energy savings back into their properties that serve many of Saint Paul’s most vulnerable residents.How to enrollSaint Paul residents interested in subscribing to one of our upcoming community solar projects can visit powermarket.io to learn more and enroll. Enrollment is simple, free to join and to participate, and open to customers of Xcel.About SPPHASPPHA provides safe, decent, and affordable housing opportunities to over 22,000 low-income individuals by operating publicly owned housing properties and administering housing choice vouchers throughout the city of Saint Paul. SPPHA owns, manages, and subsidizes 3,836 townhome and hi-rise units with Multifamily Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA) and 418 single-family homes and duplexes in the Low-Income Public Housing program, a portfolio valued at nearly $1 billion. SPPHA administers 5,206 affordable housing opportunities through the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Programs and other Section 8 subsidies, paying over $70 million annually in federal rent subsidies to private owners who rent units to eligible families and individuals with very low incomes.About PowerMarketPowerMarket is a leading clean energy solutions provider with over 1.5 GW of community solar under management and 175,000 subscribers served, having provided them over $43 million of savings to date. We provide turnkey acquisition, management, billing, and support services to developers, financiers, and the energy industry. Our company is employee-owned, mission-driven, and leverages its software engineering and energy policy expertise to deliver clean, local, affordable power to businesses and residential customers on behalf of our clients.

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