Friends of Midway Bluffs Launches “Marla,” a Public-Interest AI Assistant for a Blocked-Access Dispute

Kids at Midway Bluffs Greers Ferry Lake 2022

The new tool points toward a different model for civic AI — to help other communities explain complex public-access fights when the facts are hard to untangle

We were not trying to argue a case or act like an authority. We were trying to build a system to help people understand a complicated public issue without pretending certainty where there isn’t any.” — Aimé Ontario Fraser

EDGEMONT, AR, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of Midway Bluffs has launched Marla, a new AI assistant designed to help the public understand the legal and access issues surrounding Midway Bluffs on Greers Ferry Lake.Embedded on the Friends website, Marla answers questions in plain language about shoreline access, court cases, public rights, and the history of use at the bluffs. It was built not to keep people engaged, sound all-knowing, or push them toward a conclusion, but to help them understand a real civic issue clearly and responsibly.“Too many AI systems are built to keep talking, sound certain, and draw people further in,” said Aimé Fraser, the project’s AI Experience Architect. “Marla was built to do something simpler and harder: explain clearly, stay within the record, and help people understand a real public issue.”The DisputeFriends of Midway Bluffs organizer Alison Hall said the need arose from a long-running access fight. See 12CV-24-86 and CV-25-418 John Wesley Hall Law Firm, 201 South Main Street, Suite 210. Little Rock, Arkansas 72202 (501) 371-9131.“The dispute centers on whether the public can still reach the Midway Bluffs cliffs by land, or whether access has effectively been reduced to boat-only entry,” Hall said. “At stake is whether a place associated with public use can, in practice, be cut off from the public by blocking land access and leaving boat ownership as the only realistic way in.”For more than 60 years, residents of the Greers Ferry Lake area used public roads and trails to reach Midway Bluffs — a stretch of shoreline where generations of local families swam, fished, and jumped from the cliffs. In recent years, private landowners installed gates blocking access to roads that had been publicly maintained for decades. Multiple lawsuits are active in Cleburne County courts, and a federal complaint has been filed under the Unlawful Inclosures Act of 1885.The U.S. government owns the shoreline around Greers Ferry Lake. The dispute is over the land-based routes the public used to reach that shoreline on foot, without needing a boat.Hall said the problem is also one of public understanding. “People care once they understand what is happening here,” she said. “The facts are scattered across court records, land records, and years of community memory. We wanted something that could help visitors understand the situation clearly, without turning it into spin.”A Different Kind of AIMarla was designed and built by Aimé Ontario Fraser, an AI Experience Architect who specializes in building AI systems that serve community interests rather than commercial ones. Ms. Fraser can be reached at afraser@taezo.orgMarla works within a defined body of source material. She does not offer legal advice, speculate beyond documented material, or treat disputed claims as settled fact.In practice, this means:• Transparency by design. Marla tells visitors she draws from plaintiff-sourced materials and does not present advocacy as neutral fact.• Honesty over engagement. She does not invent answers to keep a conversation going. If she does not know something, she says so. If a question contains a false premise, she corrects it before answering.• No data extraction. Marla does not collect personal information, track visitors across sessions, or use conversations to build marketing profiles.• Accountability built in. Exchanges are logged for quality review, and edge cases can be flagged for human review.Built to Be CopiedThe system runs on free-tier cloud infrastructure from Cloudflare, with AI responses powered by Anthropic’s Claude. Monthly operating costs are estimated at under $50, and the architecture is simple enough that small organizations with good source material and a clear mission could build something similar.Hall said Midway Bluffs is not the only place where this pattern is emerging. “Groups around the country are dealing with blocked access, confusing records, and the slow loss of places the public has used for generations,” she said. “We wanted to build something that could help people understand one fight clearly, but that might also be useful as a model for others facing similar struggles.”Marla is live now at www.midwaybluffsfriends.org

Cliff Jumping on Greers Ferry Lake, Arkansas

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