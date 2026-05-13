Workplace Performance Expert Henna Pryor Unveils ‘The Signal Gap’ Book Cover, Pre-Orders Open for November 2026 Release

The Signal Gap by Henna Pryor Henna Pryor, Author of Good Awkward, Keynote Speaker, and Workplace Performance Expert Workplace Performance Expert Henna Pryor speaks to leaders about building high-performing teams

Workplace performance expert Henna Pryor reveals the cover of her November 2026 book on why "trust, then verify" has flipped - and what you must do next.

Every signal you send in the Verification Era now carries a price tag your grandma never had to pay.” — Henna Pryor, CSP

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workplace performance expert and keynote speaker Henna Pryor , CSP today unveiled the cover of her anticipated second book, The Signal Gap: How to Boost Believability and Influence in the Age of Doubt (Ideapress Publishing, distributed by Simon & Schuster, November 10, 2026), and announced that pre-orders are now open."TRUST, THEN VERIFY" JUST FLIPPEDFor most of modern professional life, the default was "trust, then verify." Pryor argues that default has reversed. We're in the Verification Era now — people verify first and extend trust later, if at all. Between AI-generated everything, deepfakes, and a culture that's been trained to second-guess what it's hearing, the benefit of the doubt has disappeared for anyone whose work depends on being believed.This isn't a book about building trust, Pryor says. "Trust is the outcome, but believability is the input — and it's the input most people were never trained to manage."She gives a name to this phenomenon: The Signal Gap, defined as the distance between the message someone thinks they're sending and the cluster of signals someone actually receives. When those signals drift or contradict each other, belief erodes and influence collapses, usually without anyone saying so out loud."The advice your grandmother gave you — say what you mean, walk the talk, show your work — is still right. It's just INCOMPLETE for the world we're in now," Pryor says. "She didn't have to prove she meant it to a thousand strangers with phones. You do."Even machines feel the pull of the Signal Gap. In a 2026 earnings report, Trustpilot reported a 1,490% year-over-year surge in click-throughs from AI search tools — because AI systems, facing their own credibility problem, are scraping human reviews to prove their outputs are worth believing.FOUR COUNTERINTUITIVE CLAIMS AT THE HEART OF THE BOOK- People don't believe what they can't reconstruct. A confident conclusion without a visible reasoning path isn't convincing — it feels suspicious.- Vague is the new dishonest. Strategic ambiguity used to be social lubricant, but today it reads as evasion.- Your broadcast self scales infinitely, while your behavioral self stays human. Pryor calls the widening distance between them "curation creep."- In a searchable world, casual absolutes are now falsifiable promises. "Always" is a liability.The book is built for what Pryor calls the Observant Middle — the people running their own verification audits on the leaders, brands, and colleagues around them, deciding in real time who to keep believing. "Forget your fans and forget your critics," Pryor says. "Both groups have already made up their minds. The Observant Middle is the audience whose audit is still open, and it's the only one you can actually influence."HOW TO CLOSE THE GAPThe book gives readers a system for spotting the places their influence is leaking, and closing them before someone else points them out. Pryor teaches readers to audit their own signals before audiences do, repair credibility leaks before they snowball, and build believability that holds up when someone goes looking for the cracks. Grounded in behavioral science and original research, the book introduces costly signals, the dual-track audit, and the four dimensions of Signal Integrity that hold believability together: Belief, Communication, Character, and Contextual Congruence.The book features original interviews with leading voices on influence like Seth Godin, Robert Cialdini, Dorie Clark, Rory Vaden, Michael Bungay Stanier, Tasha Eurich, and more. Good Awkward was about social fitness," Pryor said. "The Signal Gap is about something harder — whether people believe you're worth connecting with in the first place. That will define the next decade of professional life."Pryor argues believability is the skill most leaders confuse with authenticity or persuasion, and the one that's about to separate the people who get heard from the people who don't.She is a 2x TEDx and 2x SXSW speaker, a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), an Inc. Magazine columnist, and a LinkedIn Learning instructor. Her first book, Good Awkward, earned 18 awards including Kirkus Reviews Best Book of the Year.AVAILABILITYThe Signal Gap publishes November 10, 2026. Pre-orders are open at Amazon, B&N, or wherever you buy books. Cover image and headshots are at hennapryor.com.ABOUT HENNA PRYORHenna Pryor, CSP is a Workplace Performance Expert and behavioral science-informed speaker on believability, influence, and workplace communication. She is the author of Good Awkward and the forthcoming The Signal Gap (November 2026). Learn more at pryoritygroup.com.MEDIA CONTACTFor interviews, Pryor can comment on:- How "trust, then verify" flipped, and what changes at work because of it- Why a polished conclusion now reads as suspicious — and what replaces it- The collapse of strategic ambiguity, and why "vague is the new dishonest"- Curation creep: how the gap between your online self and your real self costs you trust with your noticing- The Observant Middle: the silent majority deciding who to keep believing — and who to quietly write offMedia Contact: media@pryoritygroup.com

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