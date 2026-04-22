Hazen Law Group Announces Reappointment of Sarah E. Straub as Vice Chair of Pennsylvania Bar Association Agricultural Law Committee

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Hazen Law Group announced that attorney Sarah E. Straub has been reappointed as Vice Chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Agricultural Law Committee for the 2026-2027 bar year, continuing a role she also held for the 2025-2026 bar year.

As Vice Chair, she will assist in organizing the committee’s activities, contributing to educational programs and helping to coordinate input on legislative and regulatory initiatives affecting the agricultural sector.

The Agricultural Law Committee examines legal issues affecting rural and agricultural communities across Pennsylvania. The committee reviews questions and problems farmers and agricultural businesses face and tracks legislative and regulatory proposals. In her role on the committee, Straub is expected to continue contributing to discussions on how state and federal law affects farm families, agribusiness operations and the broader rural economy.

Straub is looking forward to the opportunity to continue contributing to those efforts as Vice-Chair. Straub’s law practice at Hazen Law Group centers on representing clients in the agricultural sector, particularly in succession and farm transfer planning. She advises farm families and agribusiness owners on long-term ownership and management transitions, with attention to preserving both the viability of the enterprise and the interests of family members who may or may not be directly involved in farming.

Hazen Law Group’s elder law and estate planning attorneys are widely regarded as leaders in planning for seniors, disabled individuals, and their families. Their expertise extends to farm transition and agri-business planning, addressing the unique needs of agricultural clients. The attorneys take the time to listen carefully to concerns across all these areas and develop comprehensive solutions that address them. Whether it’s protecting assets for long-term care, ensuring smooth farm succession, or creating tailored special needs or tax-planning trusts, Hazen Law Group provides personalized guidance to meet diverse planning needs.

Hazen Law Group

2000 Linglestown Road, Suite 202 Harrisburg, PA 17110

(717) 540-4332

https://www.hazenlawgroup.com/

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