Roofer in Kalamazoo Returns to Portage for One-Year Check-Ins After Storm Damage

Three Brothers Roofing Kalamazoo Roof Replacement in Portage Jack Livingston, Owner of Three Brothers Roofing Kalamazoo

Three Brothers Roofing, a roofer in Kalamazoo and serving Portage, MI, is revisiting customers one year after storm damage to inspect new roof installations.

When we put a roof on someone's house, we're still their neighbors the next year and the year after that. Following up with our customers is just how we were raised to do business” — Jack Livingstone, Owner

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Brothers Roofing , a longtime roofer in Kalamazoo and serving southwest Michigan, is making itself extra available to Portage homeowners whose roofs the company replaced after severe storm and tornado damage struck the area last year. The customer service effort reflects the company's lifetime workmanship warranty and its continued commitment to the families it served during the storm recovery. One year after the busiest stretch of storm repairs, the company is reminding those Portage customers that Three Brothers Roofing is easy to reach if any questions or concerns come up about the condition of their new roof.The storms that hit Kalamazoo County last year caused widespread damage to residential roofs across Portage and the surrounding communities. Demand for roof repair and roof installation services in Portage rose sharply in the months that followed, and the repair timeline stretched well beyond what a typical insurance season involves. Many Portage homeowners filed claims immediately but waited through the busiest part of the season before a qualified crew could begin work, and the shortage of trained installers in the region drew roofing companies in from other areas.The decision to stay accessible to Portage customers a full year after installation sets Three Brothers Roofing apart from many of the out-of-area contractors that arrived in Portage, MI during the peak of the recovery. In the weeks following the storms, homeowners across Kalamazoo County were approached by crews offering roof repair and roof installation services, many of whom left the region as soon as the work was complete. Three Brothers Roofing, based in Kalamazoo and led by Jack Livingstone, a longtime resident of the area, has remained active as a roofing company serving Portage, MI and surrounding neighborhoods throughout the recovery and beyond.Continued Roof Service Beyond the InstallationWhen a Portage homeowner reaches out with a question or concern, a follow-up inspection , if warranted, can include a complete review of the installed roof system. Crews check shingle condition, flashing, sealant at penetrations, attic venting, and ridge caps for any early signs of wear or settlement. Customers are asked about their experience with the new roof and with the crew's workmanship, and the feedback is used to improve processes on future installations. When an inspection uncovers anything covered under the lifetime workmanship warranty, Three Brothers Roofing addresses it at no cost to the homeowner and schedules the repair at the customer's convenience.The company's workmanship warranty covers roof installation defects for as long as the original homeowner owns the property, a protection that is meaningful only if the contractor behind it remains in business and remains local. After last year's storms, that distinction became especially clear to many Portage homeowners, who had to choose between accepting fast work from crews passing through the area or waiting for a local roofer in Kalamazoo with a longer backlog.Meeting the Portage Roof Repair Demand SurgeThree Brothers Roofing treated the surge in demand as a local responsibility rather than a short-term business opportunity, and company leadership has emphasized that the extra availability being offered to Portage customers is an extension of that same commitment."When we put a roof on someone's house, we're still their neighbors the next year and the year after that. Following up with our customers is just how we were raised to do business," said Jack Livingstone of Three Brothers Roofing Kalamazoo.The roofing company has been part of the southwest Michigan community for years and has built its reputation largely through word-of-mouth referrals in Kalamazoo, Portage, and nearby towns. That local footprint is what makes the extra outreach in Portage workable in practice, because the crews who installed the roofs in the first place are still based in the area and familiar with the projects they completed.Three Brothers Roofing has not established a blanket outreach program of one-year inspections for every customer outside of the Portage storm damaged homes. Instead, the company welcomes any customer with a question about their roof to reach out at any time, and is placing extra emphasis on that availability for Portage homeowners, given the unusual scale and pace of last year's storm work. Company leadership has indicated that the focused outreach is intended to reinforce long-term accountability in Portage, specifically, where a high volume of roofs were installed over a short period.Portage homeowners interested in scheduling a roof inspection, asking about coverage under the lifetime workmanship warranty, or requesting a quote for roof replacement can reach Three Brothers Roofing through the company's website. As an established roofer in Portage and Kalamazoo, the company continues to accept new roof installations and roof repair work across Kalamazoo County and throughout Kalamazoo, Portage, and greater southwest Michigan.About Three Brothers RoofingThree Brothers Roofing is a family-operated roofer in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and a roofing company serving Portage, MI and surrounding communities in Kalamazoo County. The company specializes in new roof installation, roof replacement, and roof repair for residential homeowners, and backs its work with a lifetime workmanship warranty.

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