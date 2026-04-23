Sound Ethics Champions Responsible AI at Citrus Hack 2026 as Grand Prize Sponsor

Sound Ethics and Citrus Hack 2026 Citrus Hack 2026 - group0 Citrus Hack 2026 - group1

Sound Ethics supports Citrus Hack 2026 as grand prize sponsor, with Executive Director James O’Brien leading AI/ML sessions and mentoring student innovators

At Sound Ethics, we believe innovation and artist rights must advance together, and it was inspiring to see participants embrace that challenge firsthand.” — James O’Brien, Executive Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Ethics, a leader in ethical AI infrastructure for the creative industries, proudly supported the Citrus Hack 2026 hackathon, held April 18–19, 2026, by sponsoring the grand prize and actively participating in mentorship, education, and judging throughout the event.

Citrus Hack 2026 brought together over 300 participants representing more than 50 colleges from across the country, uniting student developers, designers, and innovators to collaborate on cutting-edge projects at the intersection of technology and creativity. As a mission-driven research lab focused on responsible AI adoption, Sound Ethics played a central role in shaping the event’s focus on ethical innovation.

Sound Ethics sponsored the hackathon’s top awards, recognizing standout projects Mira, Iris, and Plock as grand prize winners for their exceptional creativity and technical execution.

In addition to its sponsorship, Sound Ethics Executive Director James O’Brien contributed extensively to the event by leading a workshop on artificial intelligence and machine learning, participating in a career panel, and serving as both a mentor and judge. His sessions emphasized the importance of building AI systems that respect creators, uphold licensing standards, and ensure fair attribution.

“Citrus Hack represents the kind of forward-thinking environment where the next generation of builders can explore AI responsibly,” said O’Brien. “At Sound Ethics, we believe innovation and artist rights must advance together, and it was inspiring to see participants embrace that challenge firsthand.”

The hackathon’s director, Cristian Roberts, highlighted the impact of Sound Ethics’ involvement:

“We are incredibly grateful to Sound Ethics for their generous sponsorship and meaningful engagement. Their leadership in ethical AI brought a valuable perspective to Citrus Hack, and their support helped elevate both the experience and the outcomes for our participants.”

Sound Ethics continues to work closely with educational institutions, developers, and industry partners to establish frameworks that define data access, attribution, and licensing for AI in music and creative fields. Their initiatives include developing generative music systems with attribution, supporting ethical AI education, and creating tools that make responsible AI adoption practical for real-world workflows.

By supporting events like Citrus Hack, Sound Ethics reinforces its commitment to empowering emerging talent while ensuring that technological progress aligns with the rights and livelihoods of creators.

For more information about Citrus Hack 2026, visit: https://citrus-hack-2026.devpost.com/

For more information about Sound Ethics, visit: https://www.soundethics.org/

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