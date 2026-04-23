Meridian Restoration Celebrates 20 Years of Service with New Brand Identity

Meridian Restoration's New Brand Identity

Atlanta-based restoration leader marks milestone anniversary with refreshed look as part of the RUI Holdings network of companies

Our new look reflects where we’re headed, but it doesn’t change who we are. We remain focused on delivering the same level of service and support our customers have always expected from us.” — Allan Keller, President of Meridian Restoration

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Restoration , a leading provider of disaster recovery and remediation services across the greater Atlanta region, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the introduction of a new brand identity, reflecting both its legacy of service and its future as part of the growing RUI Holdings platform of companies.Founded in 2006, Meridian has built a reputation for delivering responsive, high-quality restoration services to homeowners, businesses and insurance partners navigating fire, water, storm and smoke damage. Over the past two decades, the company has become a trusted name in the Atlanta market, known for its ability to respond quickly and execute with precision during times of urgency.The company’s new logo aligns it visually with its sister companies across the RUI Holdings network, including Atlas Restoration Specialists in St. Louis and RUI Restoration in Kansas City, while preserving the name and reputation the company has established locally.“Twenty years is a meaningful milestone for our team,” said Allan Keller, President of Meridian Restoration. “Our new look reflects where we’re headed, but it doesn’t change who we are. We remain focused on delivering the same level of service and support our customers have always expected from us.”Meridian joined RUI Holdings earlier this year, expanding the platform’s presence into the Southeast and bringing together organizations with a shared commitment to operational excellence and customer care.“Meridian has spent two decades building trust in the Atlanta market,” said Chris Santiago, CEO of RUI Holdings. “This next chapter, supported by a unified brand and platform, positions the team to scale that impact even further while staying true to what’s made them successful.”With the support of RUI Holdings, Meridian is positioned to expand its capabilities, enhance its service offerings and continue growing its footprint, all while maintaining the experienced leadership and local relationships that have defined the business for decades.At the same time, RUI Holdings continues to evaluate partnerships with restoration and reconstruction firms in select markets across the country. The company is financially sponsored by Great Range Capital , a private equity firm focused on supporting growth-minded businesses throughout America’s heartland, and they encourage businesses interested in joining the platform to learn more at RUIholdings.com.About Meridian RestorationMeridian Restoration is a leading provider of disaster recovery and remediation services based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2006, the company serves homeowners, businesses and insurance partners with 24-hour emergency response and a full suite of services including water mitigation, fire and smoke restoration, structural drying, board-up and reconstruction support. Known for its responsiveness and execution in critical situations, Meridian has built a strong reputation across the Southeast for delivering reliable, high-quality results. More information is available at MeridianGA.com.About RUI HoldingsRUI Holdings is actively building a network of leading providers of disaster recovery services, including emergency restoration, fire reconstruction, fire and smoke damage repair, flood damage, water mitigation, structural drying, renovations and additions. The company’s firms serve insurance providers, commercial property enterprises, government entities and individuals, delivering them first-quality customer service and superior craftsmanship. More information is available online at RUIholdings.com.About Great Range CapitalGreat Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital.com.###

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