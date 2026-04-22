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New 47‑point audit — priced from $20K to $55K based on users and sensitivity, helps CIOs and CISOs fix Microsoft 365 and Copilot exposure before AI surfaces it.

This is not a Copilot bug. It's how Copilot works. Twenty years of access drift instantly becomes an AI exposure problem.” — Errin O'Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect, EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, North America's oldest Microsoft Gold Partner and a four‑time G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting with a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100, today announced the launch of our new practice area for Microsoft 365 Copilot & Microsoft 365 Tenant Security Review efforts — a productized, fixed‑scope audit that evaluates 47 control points across identity, data, labeling, oversharing, DLP, Microsoft Purview, eDiscovery, Copilot agents, Microsoft Intune policy, and third‑party AI tool exposure.The launch of this new practice areas responds to a pattern EPC Group has documented across hundreds of recent Microsoft 365 engagements: roughly 80% of enterprise tenants are misconfigured in ways that materially increase risk the moment Microsoft 365 Copilot is turned on. Copilot surfaces anything a user already has access to — legacy SharePoint permissions, forgotten OneDrive shares, orphaned mailboxes, over‑broad Microsoft 365 Groups, and dormant guest accounts. Decades of quiet access drift instantly become an AI exposure problem."This is not a Copilot bug. It's how Copilot works," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect at EPC Group. "Twenty years of access drift instantly becomes an AI exposure problem. The Tenant Security Review is how we find it, prove it, and fix it — before it ends up on a board report."What the New Practice Area and the Related Reviews We Undertake CoversThe 47‑point audit spans:- Microsoft Entra ID, Conditional Access, MFA posture, privileged role hygiene, and guest/external identity governance.- SharePoint Online, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams oversharing, external sharing, and sensitivity label coverage.- Microsoft Purview DLP, Information Protection, Insider Risk Management, and Communication Compliance.- Microsoft 365 Copilot permission scope, Copilot Studio agents, connector and plugin governance, and prompt/response auditing via eDiscovery Premium.- BYOAI and shadow AI exposure — ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity usage on managed and unmanaged endpoints.- Microsoft Intune and endpoint management — app protection, Conditional Access device compliance, and DLP for managed devices and BYOD.Pricing Tiers for This New Consulting Offering — Scaled to Users and SensitivityEPC Group has deliberately priced the review to fit mid‑market through Fortune 500 organizations. Every engagement in our new Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Tenant Review practice is fixed‑scope and delivered within four to eight weeks:- Tier 1 — Essentials: from $20,000. Up to 250 users, standard data sensitivity. Executive readout, 47‑point scorecard, top‑10 remediation roadmap.- Tier 2 — Standard: $25,000–$35,000. 250–1,500 users, moderate sensitivity (regulated but not classified).- Tier 3 — Enterprise: $35,000–$45,000. 1,500–10,000 users, includes deeper Copilot agent and Purview review.- Tier 4 — Regulated / High‑Sensitivity: $45,000–$55,000. 10,000+ users or regulated workloads (healthcare, financial services, defense, government), includes extended Insider Risk, eDiscovery Premium, and AI prompt auditing.- Step 1: Assessment + Remediation: add‑on of $25,000–$75,000 to remediate prioritized findings.- Step 2: Ongoing AI Governance Managed Service: from $8,000/month, delivered under EPC Group's Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) practice.- Step 3: Options to expand are available for complex multi‑tenant, joint‑venture, or M&A environments.Connected to EPC Group's Broader AI, Data, and Microsoft PracticesThis new offering provides a full Microsoft 365 Tenant Security Review does not exist in isolation. It plugs directly into EPC Group's integrated Microsoft and AI practices, giving clients a single partner across the full lifecycle:- We also offer an optional add-ons such as:- Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO). Fractional, executive‑level AI leadership addressing a reported 73% rate of unauthorized AI tool usage inside enterprises — covering governance, policy, risk, and Copilot/agent oversight. | https://www.epcgroup.net/virtual-chief-ai-officer-vcaio-services - Power BI Consulting. 1,500+ Power BI deployments and an AI Decision Intelligence Framework that integrates Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, and Perplexity into a single governed analytics layer. | https://www.epcgroup.net/power-bi-consulting Microsoft Fabric Consulting assistance with our 500+ Microsoft Fabric implementations, Dataflow Gen1 to Fabric migrations, OneLake architecture, CI/CD, and enterprise data governance. | https://www.epcgroup.net/services/fabric-consulting - We have completed over 5,200+ successful enterprise migrations, including zero‑downtime Microsoft 365 Tenant‑to‑Tenant migrations, Google Workspace (G‑Suite) to Microsoft 365, Exchange, and SharePoint and our consultants offer real-world knowledge and expertise to ensure your project goes as planned.- We also offer Microsoft Intune & Endpoint Management consultants with our industry‑leading Intune, Autopilot, app protection, Conditional Access, and BYOD governance — the control layer that actually enforces what the tenant audit recommends.Why NowThis new EPC Group practice ensure that your Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption is accelerated while Dataflow Gen1 retirement, Microsoft Fabric migrations, and rising BYOAI usage are simultaneously reshaping enterprise risk. EPC Group's Chief AI Architect has publicly documented governance failures across three major AI platforms during internal testing — including simulated execution, fabricated tool calls, and unverifiable progress reporting — reinforcing the need for enterprise‑grade auditing rather than vendor‑supplied assurances.Credentials and Recognition: Why Select EPC Group's TeamEPC Group has been recognized as a G2 Leader in Business Intelligence and Microsoft Consulting across four consecutive quarters, holds a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100, and ranks in the top 5 for Market Presence among evaluated providers. The firm's AI Share of Voice currently sits at 18%, ahead of Accenture, Avanade, and Deloitte in its category.About EPC Group: BackgroundFounded in 1997, EPC Group is a Houston‑based Microsoft consulting firm specializing in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Copilot, SharePoint, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, Azure, Intune, and enterprise AI governance. The firm has delivered 11,000+ engagements across 29 years, including work with NASA, the FBI, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, United Airlines, PepsiCo, Nike, Northrop Grumman, and more than 70 Fortune 500 organizations. EPC Group is a four‑time G2 Leader with NPS 100 and a top‑5 Market Presence among 16 evaluated providers.Learn more or book a Copilot & Microsoft 365 Tenant Security Review at epcgroup.net/copilot-security-review.

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