Astronaut City Comedy Club & Karaoke Bar Selected for Netflix Is A Joke Festival

Astronaut City's signature show New Joke City has been selected for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival 2026. Astronaut City is the home of New Joke City, a hilarious interactive riff show created by Teresa Lo. New Joke City Open Mic is hosted by San Gabriel Valley comedian Deja Fabro.

Astronaut City Comedy Club & Karaoke Bar Brings the Netflix Is A Joke Festival to the San Gabriel Valley

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astronaut City Comedy Club and Karaoke Bar has been selected as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival lineup, bringing one of comedy’s biggest events to Arcadia and the San Gabriel Valley. The venue’s signature show, New Joke City , was chosen as part of the festival’s programming, marking a major milestone for the independent comedy club.“Being selected for Netflix Is A Joke is a huge milestone for Astronaut City and for the San Gabriel Valley,” said Teresa Lo, founder of Astronaut City. “A lot of people think they have to drive to Hollywood for great comedy, but there’s incredible talent and entertainment happening right here.”As part of the festival, Astronaut City will present New Joke City on Friday, May 8 at 8 p.m, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Created by comedian and Astronaut City founder Teresa Lo, New Joke City is an interactive comedy experience where performers build jokes, stories, and crowd work based on audience suggestions. The format blends stand-up, improvisation, and audience participation, creating a fast-paced show that changes every night.The Netflix Is a Joke lineup includes club regulars: host Chris Miller, Lo, Scott Richards, Crystal Su, Joey Massaro, Jamie Acevedo, Ai Yoshihara, Hans Sardo, Sam Cooper, and Mat Salud.“Astronaut City features a rotating lineup of both emerging comedians and returning performers, but our regulars have earned their place through consistency, originality, and strong audience response,” Lo said. “We’re always open to discovering new talent, but we’ve built a core group of comedians who have helped shape the identity of our shows and the club. I’m excited that Netflix has given us a platform to spotlight both the regulars who’ve grown with us and new voices breaking through.”Lo created New Joke City as a way for Astronaut City’s regular troupe of comedians to sharpen multiple skills at once — including crowd work, improvisation, storytelling, and joke writing — while giving audiences a more interactive experience than a traditional stand-up show. Over time, it has become the venue’s signature production and a platform where both rising and experienced comedians can experiment, grow, and connect directly with audiences in real time.Since opening in September of 2025, Astronaut City has worked to build a new entertainment hub in Arcadia by combining stand-up comedy, karaoke, and community-driven events under one roof.In addition to weekly comedy showcases, the venue is expanding its open mic programming to create more opportunities for emerging comedians. New weekly mics include Makeshift Mic on Tuesdays and Space Cadets Mic on Thursdays. Both mics are free.Makeshift Mic is produced by Makeshift Comedy creators Alex Durazzo and Greg Sanchez, who have been active members of Astronaut City since its opening in September 2025. Durazzo was also the winner of the 2025 San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival and Sanchez was a quarterfinalist. The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival is an annual event produced and hosted at Astronaut City.Space Cadets Mic is produced by Misty Dawn and provides a safe place for women, nonbinary, and LGTBQA to test new material.Beginning in May, Astronaut City is also expanding its popular New Joke City brand with a dedicated open mic for new comics to try out the format. The mic costs $5 for five minutes of stage time and is free for current Astronaut Club members.“I am so excited to host the weekly Monday New Joke City mic because it’s bringing funny stories and jokes to San Gabriel Valley right on the spot!" New Joke City Open Mic host Deja Fabro said. "This mic allows comics to expand their improvisation skills and create new jokes, while allowing the audience to join in on the process and fun. It’s also a great opportunity for anyone who’s ever wanted to try stand up comedy without the pressure of writing material. Hosting and performing at Astronaut City is full circle for me because I was born and raised in the SGV (Baldwin Park, where you at?!). I get to keep the giggles going for the 626, where it all started for me…That’s Showbiz, Baybeeee! See you on Mondays!”Wednesday nights in May will also feature a mixed slotted mic followed by a lottery-style mic called Mission Control Mic. Mission Control Mic is hosted by comedian Luke Sabis, who has also been an active member of Astronaut City since its opening.Beyond comedy, Astronaut City has also become a growing karaoke destination for the San Gabriel Valley, offering late night karaoke and private event rentals for birthdays, corporate gatherings, and celebrations.By combining comedy, karaoke, and interactive live entertainment, Astronaut City is building a unique destination for residents throughout Arcadia, Pasadena, Monrovia, San Gabriel, Whittier, and the broader Inland Empire who are looking for nightlife closer to home.For festival tickets, show schedules, and upcoming events, visit Astronaut City Comedy Club & Karaoke Bar online: https://www.theastronautcity.com/

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