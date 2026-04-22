Board of Public Works Approves $1.66 Million for Recreation Upgrades in Four Maryland Counties

April 22, 2026

Potomac-Garrett State Forest in Garrett County. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Board of Public Works today approved more than $1.66 million in grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to local governments for recreation upgrades in Allegany, Caroline, Frederick, and Prince George’s counties.

In addition, the Board approved $340,000 in Program Open Space – Stateside funds for the acquisition of about 137 acres of land adjacent to Potomac-Garrett State Forest in Garrett County. The acquisition will expand public recreational opportunities, including hunting, hiking, and wildlife viewing.

Program Open Space – Local funding was approved for the following projects:

Allegany County will improve the pool and ballfield areas at Frostburg Community Park.

Caroline County will construct a new bicycle pump track at North County Regional Park.

Frederick County will continue renovation of Kim Weddle Park by adding a walkway, fencing, safety surfacing under the swing area, and signage.

Prince George’s Equestrian Center will be upgraded with a sound system, outdoor ring and barn improvements, shade structure, scoreboard, and pavers.

More detailed information on these items is available in the Board of Public Works April 22, 2026 meeting agenda. The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

Information about these Maryland recreation-funding programs:

Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities. Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens. The program is funded by a property transfer tax.

Program Open Space – Stateside preserves natural areas for public recreation and watershed and wildlife protection across Maryland through fee simple and conservation easement acquisitions. Fee simple acquisitions are managed by the department as state parks, forests, and wildlife and fisheries management areas.

More news on funding approved for Program Open Space, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Greenspace Equity, Rural Legacy, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Permanent Easement programs is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Land News webpage.