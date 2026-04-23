Bailey AG Expands Tumbleweed with New Producer Plan and Spanish Support for Hardworking Retailers

Tumbleweed’s easy-to-use social media marketing tool

Helping ag businesses stay visible without slowing down the day.

Producers and small retailers are running busy operations, and they don’t have time to wrestle with complicated marketing tools.” — Cody Bailey

CHILLICOTHE, MO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey AG, today announces the release of its new Producer Plan inside Tumbleweed™, the company’s easy-to-use social media marketing tool built for rural businesses. The plan is designed for agricultural producers and small retailers who need a clean, practical way to manage their online presence without slowing down day‑to‑day operations.

Alongside the new plan, Bailey AG also introduces Spanish‑language support, expanding access to Tumbleweed for retailers and ag operators across North and South America. It’s a meaning step in the company’s commitment to meet rural businesses where they are, delivering practical marketing tools in the languages they rely on every day.

“Producers and small retailers are running busy operations, and they don’t have time to wrestle with complicated marketing tools,” said Cody Bailey, founder of Bailey AG. “With the Producer Plan and Spanish support, we’re giving them a straightforward way to stay visible and grow their businesses.”

The Producer Plan includes:

• Simple Post Builder for quick, clean updates

• Content Library with ready‑to‑use templates

• Calendar View for planning ahead

• Cross‑Platform Posting to keep everything in one place

• Analytics to understand what’s resonating

• Spanish‑language interface and posting support for bilingual and Spanish‑speaking operators

With these updates, Bailey AG continues its work to make digital marketing more accessible for rural businesses worldwide, from family farms to small‑town retailers and independent operators.

Producers and retailers can learn more, view demos and start a free trial at www.tumbleweed.ag.

About Bailey AG

Bailey AG was built to help rural businesses grow. The company works alongside ag retailers, suppliers, and rural businesses to build stronger brands and sharper messaging with practical go‑to‑market strategies. To learn more about Bailey AG, go to www.bailey.ag.

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