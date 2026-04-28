A Continued Promise of Welcome: the Inn at Black Star Farms Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation

By renewing its CAC status, the Inn at Black Star Farms continues to support the initiative that led Traverse City to become a Certified Autism Destination™.

The training sharpened how we approach the guest experience across the board. It’s about being more aware, more intentional, and more consistent as a team, and that can make a big difference” — David Avis, Inn manager at Black Star Farms

SUTTONS BAY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inn at Black Star Farms renews its designation as a Certified Autism Center™, which is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To renew the designation, at least 80% of guest-facing staff at the inn completed up-to-date training to refresh their knowledge on communicating with, assisting, and best welcoming autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families. The training also provided staff with updated knowledge of current best practices and skills to best support every guest.

"Hospitality has always meant creating a space where every guest feels genuinely welcome. Renewing our Certified Autism Center™ designation reinforces that commitment in a meaningful way. It’s not just about meeting a standard; it’s about continuing to listen, learn, and ensure that every visitor, regardless of their needs, can fully experience the beauty, calm, and connection that define our estate,” said Sherri Campbell-Fenton, managing owner of Black Star Farms.

“The training sharpened how we approach the guest experience across the board. It’s about being more aware, more intentional, and more consistent as a team, and that can make a big difference,” said David Avis, Inn manager at Black Star Farms. “We’ve raised the standard for how we serve our guests, and that’s something we’re continuing to build on every day.”

By renewing its CAC designation, the Inn at Black Star Farms continues to play a role in the wider movement initiated by Traverse City Tourism, which helped Traverse City achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES, said, “The team at the Inn at Black Star Farms continues to set a meaningful example of what inclusive hospitality can look like in action. By renewing its Certified Autism Center™ designation, the Inn is not only strengthening its own guest experience, but also advancing a more inclusive and welcoming environment throughout Traverse City and Suttons Bay for both residents and visitors alike.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Inn at Black Star Farms is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Black Star Farms

Black Star Farms is a premier winery estate in Northern Michigan, offering a thoughtfully integrated experience of wine, hospitality, and agriculture. Set across scenic vineyards and rolling countryside, the estate includes an award-winning winery, a boutique inn, curated dining experiences, and year-round events that celebrate the region’s natural beauty and craftsmanship.

The Inn at Black Star Farms has been nationally recognized as one of the top wine country hotels in the United States, providing guests with a refined yet approachable retreat. With amenities including estate trails, equestrian facilities, and intimate gathering spaces, the Inn offers a uniquely immersive stay rooted in comfort and connection.

As a Certified Autism Center™, the Inn at Black Star Farms is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests. Through specialized staff training and thoughtfully designed sensory-friendly spaces, the estate continues to evolve its hospitality approach—ensuring every visitor can experience Northern Michigan wine country with ease and enjoyment.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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