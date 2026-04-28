Schneider Industries to Auction Surplus Motors and Assets of TECO-Westinghouse

Lot 22: (Located in Spartanburg, SC) QTY 3: TECO-Westinghouse 15HP Electric Motors, 3600RPM, 230-460V Lot 109: (Located in Round Rock, TX) TECO-Westinghouse 25HP Electric Motor, 3600RPM, 575V, Lot 241: (Located in Round Rock, TX) TECO-Westinghouse 700HP Electric Motor, 1800RPM, 2300/4000V Lot 336: (Located in Reno, NV) TECO-Westinghouse 400HP Electric Motor, 1200RPM, 460V Schneider Industries Logo

TECO-Westinghouse Surplus Motors and EV Assets to be Auctioned on May 7th.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Industries has been hired by TECO-Westinghouse to conduct an online auction of surplus electric motors and EV components located at warehouses across the US. The auction is currently live and scheduled to end on May 7th at 10 AM Central. With over 2,000 motors (new, in original packaging) up for sale, ranging from 0.25HP up to 700HP, the auction is sure to have something for any buyer looking for an electric motor. Items are located in Chicago IL, Reno NV, Round Rock TX, Spartanburg SC, and Allentown PA. Featured items • TECO-Westinghouse 700HP Electric Motor, 1800RPM, 2300/4000V• TECO-Westinghouse 400HP Electric Motor, 1200RPM, 460V• TECO-Westinghouse 300HP Electric Motor, 1200RPM, 460V• TECO-Westinghouse 250HP Electric Motor, 1200RPM, 2300/4000V• TECO- Westinghouse SWITCHGEAR, 2000A, W 1000A FEEDER, Material# AS01329• TECO-Westinghouse EV CHARGER KIT, DW60, 120A, CCS1, 23FT, Material# SSWA601U0UD3TS-KIT• TECO-Westinghouse EV CHARGER, DS360 DCFC, POWER CABINET, Material# EVC00003• TECO-Westinghouse 360kW POWER CABINET, Material# DOWU362000D2PH-RW• TECO-Westinghouse TPOWER, 130KW, 2 IN 1, FEMALE, Material# EVM00002• And Much More!!Schneider Industries has been helping corporations manage surplus assets and liquidate inventory for over 30 years. Companies like Emerson Electric, The Ferrero Group, The Boeing Company, and Hain Celestial depend on Schneider Industries to liquidate factory equipment, reduce their unused commercial & industrial inventory, and turn real estate properties into liquid assets.Schneider Industries provides acquisition and disposition services for all sectors of the manufacturing and processing industries from Hi-Tech to agriculture. No project is out of the realm for Schneider Industries’ vast industry knowledge.Schneider Industries was founded in 1993 by Bruce Schneider with the goal of assisting corporations in managing their surplus assets, including equipment and real estate. Schneider specializes in maximizing the value of corporations’ surplus and idle equipment by creating individual strategic plans to reach end users thus maximizing value, all the while providing these services in a controlled, secure, and safe environment. Schneider Industries provides a complete program of turnkey services including restoration, construction and demolition services, and warehouse and asset management.Over the years, Schneider Industries has grown to become one of the most recognized companies in its industry. Their personnel and work ethics combine experience, integrity, transparency, professionalism, creativity, and commitment. These features have helped to make SI the number one choice to manage surplus assets for over a thousand companies such as General Mills, Anheuser-Busch, Kraft Foods, Grupo Herdez, and Emerson Electric, to name a few.What can Schneider do for you? Reach out today!

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