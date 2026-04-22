Army Veteran and Counselor Leartis Day Unveils Raw Poetic Collection 'Black Culture Blues'

Black Culture Blues

A Youngstown native navigates the intersections of heritage, heartache, and healing through a powerful rhythmic lens on the Black experience.

I wrote these poems to turn my scars into a roadmap for others.” — Leartis Day

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leartis Day’s debut poetry collection, Black Culture Blues , offers a profound and rhythmic examination of life’s most challenging intersections. Published by Spines , the work serves as a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit, weaving together the author’s experiences as an Army veteran, counselor, and father to confront systemic hurdles and celebrate the enduring power of love and redemption.Black Culture Blues is structured as a three-part journey through "Love," "Life," and "Problems (Ghetto Destruction)". Drawing deeply from his roots in Youngstown, Ohio, Day explores the socio-economic ripples of the city's industrial history, including the legendary "Black Monday" of 1977, which left an indelible mark on his community and family legacy. The collection does not shy away from the harsh realities of urban struggle, addiction, and loss, but instead uses them as a backdrop for a narrative of persistent survival and spiritual awakening.The manuscript is particularly noted for its emotional transparency regarding the author’s personal tragedies, including the loss of two of his children, Leartis III and Kylearia. Through these verses, Day transforms private grief into a universal language of mourning and hope, offering solace to those navigating similar paths of recovery and reconciliation. As a disabled veteran and a professional substance abuse counselor, Day brings a unique clinical and lived perspective to his writing, making it a vital contribution to modern discussions on mental health and cultural identity.Key Highlights of Black Culture Blues include:The Struggle for Redemption: Poems like "Surviving" and "Handling Business" provide a visceral look at the choices faced in high-pressure urban environments.Military and Identity: Reflections on service as a tool for escape and a source of discipline amidst chaos.A Father’s Legacy: A central focus on family bonds, ancestral strength, and the importance of passing wisdom to the next generation.“I wrote these poems to turn my scars into a roadmap for others,” says author Leartis Day. “This book is my 'Black Culture Blues'—a song of everything we’ve lost, but more importantly, a song for the strength we find to keep standing”.Black Culture Blues is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author Leartis Clarence Day Jr. is a multifaceted American writer and poet born in Youngstown, Ohio. A disabled Army veteran and a dedicated substance abuse counselor, Day’s literary work is informed by his professional commitment to supporting individuals in their recovery journeys and his personal devotion to family and community. He continues to be a vocal advocate for mental health and cultural resilience within the African American community.Book DetailsTitle: Black Culture BluesAuthor: Leartis DayPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90002-850-7Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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