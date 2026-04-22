International Mining Business Roundtable 2026 strengthens visibility of Brazilian industry in Latin America

Buyers from International Mining Business Roundtable 2026 held in Brazil

Third edition of the event brought together 29 Brazilian machinery and equipment manufacturers and buyers from Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile and Peru

AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a performance that consolidates the competitiveness of the Brazilian machinery and equipment industry in Latin America, the International Mining Business Roundtable 2026 generated US$36 million in business estimates from transactions carried out during the event, which brought together manufacturers from the host country and international buyers. Held in Belo Horizonte, it resulted in business meetings that generated US$15.7 million in immediate deals. Participating companies also project that contacts initiated during the roundtable will result in an additional US$20.3 million over the next 12 months.An initiative of Brazil Machinery Solutions (BMS), a program developed by the Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association (ABIMAQ) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), the event attracted buyers from Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile and Peru. For Rayane Alvarenga, Executive Manager of International Trade Promotion at ABIMAQ, the results reinforce Brazil’s position as a supplier of technological solutions for mining. “The quality of the solutions presented by Brazilian companies is a direct reflection of the country’s ability to meet an increasingly demanding global market,” said Rayane.One of the indicators of the roundtable’s success was feedback from international buyers, who highlighted the sophistication and adaptability of Brazilian solutions as a key differentiator of the portfolio presented at the event. Coming from Colombia, Catalina Henao Orozco, from Mineral Roble, considers that the innovations presented by Brazilian companies have strong potential for application in regional mining demands. “It is important to recognize that Brazil and we in Latin America, as buyers and suppliers in mining, have much to contribute to the global market,” she said.Among the products presented by the 29 Brazilian manufacturers participating in the roundtable were solutions such as heavy equipment, industrial couplings, pumps, filters and forging systems. The event featured the participation of well-known companies in the sector, including Açoforja, Acoplast Brasil, Altave, Antares, Astec do Brasil, Automated, Bariontec, Brastorno, BRG, Bristol, BS&B, Coester, Ebara, Eikon, Gratt, Haver & Boecker, Máquinas Furlan, Marb do Brasil, Mineral Technologies, Mult Engrenagens, Multibelt, Nova Smar, Porta Cabos, PROGT, PUR Equipamentos, Semco, Verdes Máquinas, Weidmüller and Zanardo. All manufacturers confirmed interest in participating in the next edition. In addition, 62% reported that the business generated from the event exceeded their expectations.Representing the Peruvian gold producer Minera Poderosa, Logistics and Cost Manager Aníbal La Puente participated for the first time and had the opportunity to expand his network with new suppliers. “The event offers an excellent platform to increase company visibility, and the Latin American market has much to gain from mutual recognition among high-quality local companies. I am very satisfied to have participated and, above all, eager about the possibilities we can achieve in the future,” he said.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for thedevelopment of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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