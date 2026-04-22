Upcoming Parking Garage Repairs at Wickford Junction Scheduled to Begin Monday, April 27

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has announced repairs to leaking joints within the parking garage at Wickford Junction, 1011 Ten Rod Road in North Kingstown, are scheduled to begin on Monday, April 27.

To mobilize for the first phase of construction, crews will need to close the ramp/entrance from the second floor to the third floor of the parking garage on Saturday morning, April 25. Parking access will remain for station users within the basement, first, and second levels of the garage.

During the second phase of the project, which will be announced in advance, parking access will shift from the completed areas to the remaining ones needing repairs. Project completion is scheduled for the end of June.