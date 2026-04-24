GenServe.AI and North East Medical Services Expand Partnership to Transform Community Health with Enterprise AI

Transforming Community Health with secure and responsible AI.

Two-thirds of clinical staff use public LLMs without HIPAA protection. NEMS closed that gap with an enterprise-wide governed AI deployment — in 30 days.

In 30 days, our entire organization had secure access to AI, without the privacy risks or the cost of managing multiple licenses. Now we're expanding what is possible in community healthcare.” — Murali Athuluri, CIO, NEMS

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenServe.AI today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with North East Medical Services (NEMS), one of the largest community health centers in the US, serving medically underserved communities across 30+ locations in California and Nevada. NEMS is using trusted, governed AI to help clinicians and staff work smarter, reduce administrative burden, and improve care for the communities that need it most.Building on a rapid, enterprise-wide deployment of GenServe.AI's HIPAA-compliant Generative AI platform that brings multiple large language models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and AWS within 30 days, NEMS is exploring expansion into voice-first clinical AI agents designed to close thousands of care gaps and transform population health outcomes at scale.'The Problem NEMS Solved'Healthcare organizations face a silent crisis: a recent New England Journal of Medicine report found that up to two-thirds of clinical and administrative staff already use public AI tools like ChatGPT — without governance, audit trails, or HIPAA protection. Every unmanaged prompt is a compliance liability.At the same time, fragmented point solutions create tool sprawl, duplicate costs, and no unified way to measure ROI. Most health systems have AI pilots. Few have AI outcomes. NEMS chose a different path. NEMS is showing that community health organizations do not need to wait for perfect conditions to lead responsibly in AI.“At NEMS, we believe innovation should strengthen care, not complicate it. In just 30 days, we gave our teams secure access to leading AI tools without compromising privacy or trust. Now we are building on that foundation to reduce administrative burden, with AI assistants and agentic operations. This is not just about adopting AI — it is about expanding what is possible in community healthcare.”— Murali Athuluri, CIO, NEMS'What GenServe.AI Delivers'GenServe.AI is the enterprise AI operating system for healthcare, a vendor-agnostic, HIPAA-compliant platform that replaces fragmented AI tools with a single governed layer across every department: clinical, operational, financial, and administrative.Unlike single-vendor AI products, GenServe.AI orchestrates multiple large language models, including those from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and AWS — within a secure environment that organizations fully control. No data leakage, shadow AI or vendor lock-in. This builds the foundation for growth and outcomes through Agentic AI Referrals combined with FTE-savings by autonomous care gaps closure with agentic navigation, monitoring and transitions of care.“NEMS needed one trustworthy AI partner that can bring in skills and a secure unified AI platform that supports multiple use-cases across our operations, care delivery and population health. The Genserve.AI team, with years of health systems transformation experience, is able to bring multiple solutions in one common workflow for our employees and care teams alike” Dr. Jerry Jew, Chief Strategy Officer, NEMS'NEMS Strategic Positioning: Three Areas of Impact'1. IT Modernization & Autonomous OperationsNEMS IT teams now independently build, deploy, and monitor custom AI assistants, including agentic modules that automate routine service requests and eliminate manual workflows.2. Compliance & Administrative EfficiencyEnterprise AI instantly safeguards against HIPAA exposure with public LLMs while early pilots are accelerating policy creation, compliance documentation, and review cycles, reducing administrative overhead organization-wide.3. Clinical Care & Burnout ReductionNEMS is exploring Genserve.AI's GENIE voice agents to autonomously close care gaps and enhance visit efficiency, with real-time insights surfaced directly within clinician EHR dashboards."Clinicians and employees need access to the best AI tools, but not providing them, we are putting our organizations at risk with shadow AI and public LLMs at work. NEMS has shown it's possible to go from secure deployment to measurable transformation in weeks across the entire enterprise in a cost-effective manner that can serve as a national model." Dr. Ashish Atreja, MD, MPH, Cofounder, GenServe.AI—--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About North East Medical Services (NEMS): NEMS is one of the largest community health centers in the United States, operating 32 clinics and service delivery sites across three counties in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 250 health care providers across a range of clinical specialties NEMS, NEMS employs over 700 health care and clinical support professionals and serves over 70,000 patients each year.About GenServe.AI: GenServe.AI is the enterprise AI operating system purpose-built for healthcare. Guided by the VALID AI Network, representing 50+ health systems, GenServe.AI delivers a vendor-agnostic, HIPAA-compliant platform that enables health systems to securely deploy, orchestrate, and measure AI across every clinical, operational, and administrative workflow. Its no-code assistant builder, Clinical Graph Engine, and GENIE voice agent management system deliver measurable outcomes through a full AI lifecycle within 90 days — without compromising data privacy or requiring technical expertise.

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