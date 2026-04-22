Shapiro Administration Names Recipients of 2026 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence

19 total officials, local governments, and organizations were recognized this year for their contributions and service to their communities.

The City of Lancaster was also honored with the Secretary’s Award for Municipal Excellence.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the recipients of the 30th Annual Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence, celebrating municipalities and local government leaders for their commitment to making Pennsylvania communities stronger.

This year, one county, five municipalities, three organizations, and ten individuals from across the Commonwealth were recognized at the awards ceremony today.

“Local government is where Pennsylvanians experience government most directly, and the local leaders we are honoring today work hard to make a real difference for their neighbors, making our communities safe, delivering critical government services, and supporting their main streets,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “They are committed to making our Commonwealth a place where everyone can live, work, and thrive, and we are proud to recognize them for their dedication and excellence.”

Pennsylvania Local Government Day is celebrated on April 22 and honors the work and vision of local officials, governments, and organizations, magnifying the need for strong, independent, and active local government throughout the Commonwealth.

“Public service is a challenging job — but it matters,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. “Local leaders across the Commonwealth wake up every day and do their best to set forth a new vision, a new idea, and a new path for their communities. Today is about honoring that commitment and celebrating the people who chose to make a difference through public service.”

DCED’s Governor’s Center for Local Government Services sponsors Local Government Day annually to honor local governments and officials who serve their communities and improve their quality of life.

The following local government officials were recognized:

Samuel Cressler, Supervisor, Southampton Township – Franklin County

Amy Evans, Probation Services Administrator – York County

Terri Hauser, Manager, Latrobe Municipal Authority – Westmoreland County

Brian Hoffman, Commissioner – Sullivan County

An Lewis, Executive Director, Steel Rivers Council of Governments – Allegheny County

Todd Miller, Commissioner, Crescent Township – Allegheny County

J. William Reynolds, Mayor, City of Bethlehem – Northampton County

Mark Romito, Former Finance Director, Township of Upper St. Clair – Allegheny County

Dan Santoro, Manager, Cranberry Township – Butler County

Thomas Weikel, Former President, Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs – Montgomery County

The following counties, municipalities, and organizations were recognized:

Building Community Partnerships

County of Northampton – Northampton County

County of Northampton – Northampton County Fiscal Accountability and Best Management Practices

Centre Region Council of Governments – Centre County

Centre Region Council of Governments – Centre County Health and Wellness Initiatives

Doylestown Township – Bucks County

Doylestown Township – Bucks County Information Technology

Tarentum Borough – Allegheny County

Tarentum Borough – Allegheny County Innovative Community/Government Initiatives

Northeast Pennsylvania Land Bank – Luzerne County

Northeast Pennsylvania Land Bank – Luzerne County Innovative Planning and Sound Land Practices

Lower Merion Township – Montgomery County

Lower Merion Township – Montgomery County Intergovernmental Cooperation

Indiana County Municipal Emergency Services Authority – Indiana County

Indiana County Municipal Emergency Services Authority – Indiana County Promoting Community/Economic Revitalization

City of Allentown – Lehigh County

City of Allentown – Lehigh County Responding to Adversity

City of DuBois – Clearfield County

In addition to the nineteen recipients, the City of Lancaster was presented with the 2026 DCED Secretary’s Award for Municipal Excellence, recognizing them as a leader of good governance and municipal excellence. The City is seen as a role model, dedicating significant resources to strengthening its neighborhoods through grant programs, a new Department of Neighborhood Engagement, property inspections, and enhancing resident safety through a nearly $8 million lead abandonment program.

“Local government and community leaders are constantly meeting demands and challenges, finding ways to solve problems and provide better opportunities for neighbors and the future,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The work these public servants do every day clears the path for the future success of Pennsylvania’s people, communities, and businesses.”

The Secretary’s Award for Municipal Excellence, which highlights Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to strengthening communities across Pennsylvania, is presented to municipalities where local leaders have demonstrated a commitment to creating dynamic change to improve the quality of life for residents, businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

For more information about the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.