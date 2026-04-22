Governor Mills Statement in Honor of Earth Day 2026
Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement in recognition of Earth Day:
"During the first Earth Day gathering fifty-six years ago, Maine Senator Ed Muskie called for 'an environmental revolution.' He told the crowd of 30,000 to remember that 'we are not powerless to accomplish this change, but we are powerless as a people if we wait for someone else to do it for us.'"
"Earth Day reminds us that protecting our air, our oceans, rivers, woods and mountains requires a collective commitment to preserving our planet. There is no more urgent time than the present to heed Senator Muskie's call, to eliminate that which threatens our planet and to recommit ourselves to being leaders here in Maine. No one else will do this if we don't do it ourselves. Maine won't wait."
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.