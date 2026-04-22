Meteora Capital to Attend Uncorrelated Puerto Rico 2026

Head of Business Development Kevin Gahwyler to Represent Firm at Premier Alternative Investment Conference as Platinum Sponsor

Uncorrelated brings together an exceptional cross-section of the alternatives community. We look forward to meaningful conversations about the evolving landscape for event-driven investing.” — Kevin Gahwyler

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteora Capital, LLC (“Meteora”), a leading investment adviser specializing in event-driven equity and credit strategies, is pleased to announce that Kevin Gahwyler, CFA, Co-COO, CRO, and Head of Business Development & Investor Relations, represented the firm at Uncorrelated Puerto Rico 2026 (April 15–17, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 2026). Meteora’s flagship strategy, MSTO, is designed to generate high alpha with consistently low market beta by flexibly allocating across a broad range of event-driven opportunities, providing investors with a differentiated, low-correlation return profile in varying market environments. Meteora Capital participated as a Platinum Sponsor of the event.

Gahwyler attended Uncorrelated Puerto Rico alongside leading allocators, fund managers, and service providers across the alternatives space. The conference featured a robust lineup of keynote speakers and panel discussions spanning private credit, real assets, tokenization, AI-driven strategies, Puerto Rico tax incentives, and event-driven public market investing.

Meteora Capital’s presence at the conference extended to the main stage, where Vik Mittal, CFA, Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer, participated in the panel “SPACs and Beyond: Mining Complexity for Alpha in Public Markets.” The session examined how investors are finding alpha in complex, structurally inefficient public market opportunities.

The conference appearance reflected Meteora Capital’s continued commitment to engaging the institutional allocator community. Meteora’s flagship fund, Meteora Select Trading Opportunities (MSTO), was recently named winner of the Multi-Strategy (Up to $1bn) category at the 2025 HFM U.S. Performance Awards, hosted by With Intelligence, and was previously honored as Event-Driven Multi-Strategy Fund of the Year at the 2024 HedgeWeek Emerging Managers Awards.

About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in event-driven strategies, including SPACs, merger arbitrage, and structured credit investments. Founded in 2021 by Vik Mittal, CFA, the firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with a satellite office in New York. Its flagship fund, Meteora Select Trading Opportunities (MSTO), has delivered strong, consistent returns since inception through a diversified, multi-strategy framework focused on downside protection and uncorrelated alpha generation.

Media Contacts:

Kevin Gahwyler

Meteora Capital, LLC

info@meteoracapital.com

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