Future Fertility Raises Series A Financing to Scale AI Tools Redefining Fertility Care Worldwide

Future Fertility Leadership Team [from left]: Brian Wu, Kirsten Anwender, Dr. Dan Nayot, Christine Prada, Alex Krivoi, MJ Levitan, Jullin Fjeldstad, Rafael Gonzalez Future Fertility’s personalized egg quality reports support counselling discussions between clinicians and IVF or egg freezing patients, enabling more informed, data-driven treatment decisions. Future Fertility Oocyte Software is integrated into fertility clinic labs to assess the quality of eggs immediately after they are retrieved from the patient.

$4M USD Series A fuels global expansion of AI that is redefining egg quality assessment, and the fertility journeys that depend on it.

Every patient deserves objective data, not just a best guess, to support better at critical moments in their care.” — Christine Prada, CEO, Future Fertility

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Fertility Inc., the global leader in AI-powered oocyte assessment , today announced the closing of a $4.1 million USD Series A financing round. The round was led by M Ventures (the corporate venture capital arm of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany) and Whitecap Venture Partners, with participation from new investors Sandpiper Ventures, Gaingels, and Jolt VC.The financing will accelerate Future Fertility's commercial expansion into Asia-Pacific and support its entry into the United States, including planned FDA 510(k) clearance for additional products as part of a broader U.S. market entry strategy. Proceeds will also advance the development of a broader AI platform, from egg assessment through to embryo transfer, designed to support clinicians, embryologists, and patients across the full IVF journey.M Ventures and Whitecap have supported Future Fertility's mission to translate AI innovation into meaningful clinical outcomes since the company's earliest stages.“Future Fertility is addressing a critical unmet need in reproductive medicine with a differentiated AI platform grounded in clinical data and real-world workflow integration. We are excited to continue supporting the company and team because we believe its technology has the potential to improve decision-making for clinicians, bring greater clarity to patients, and help advance a more personalized standard of care in fertility treatment.”- Oliver Hardick, Investment Director, M VenturesFuture Fertility's AI platform addresses a long-standing gap in fertility care: historically, there has been no objective, clinically validated method for assessing egg quality ( Gardner et al., 2025 ), despite it being one of the most important drivers of reproductive success. The company's suite of deep learning tools includes VIOLET™, MAGENTA™, and ROSE™, purpose-built for egg freezing, IVF, and egg donation respectively. The tools are based on AI models trained and validated on more than 650,000 oocyte images and are deployed in over 300 clinics across 35 countries.“The best outcomes in fertility care globally come from better data and smarter tools. Future Fertility understands that, and they’ve built a platform that delivers on it. Sandpiper is proud to back a team turning rigorous science into real results for patients and clinicians alike.”- Rhiannon Davies, Founding and Managing Partner, Sandpiper VenturesPartnerships with the world's leading fertility networks - including IVI RMA and Eugin Group across Latin America and Europe, FertGroup Medicina Reproductiva in Brazil, and most recently announced Kato Ladies Clinic in Japan - reflect growing demand for objective, AI-powered oocyte assessment in fertility care. In the United States, ROSE™ is newly available under an FDA 513(g) determination.[1]Research shows that approximately 50% of IVF patients do not understand their likelihood of success, and many discontinue treatment prematurely, even though cumulative success rates improve significantly with multiple cycles (McMahon et al., 2024). By delivering earlier clarity on egg quality, Future Fertility's tools support more informed conversations between clinicians and patients, helping set realistic expectations and guide decisions about next steps. Future Fertility's growing evidence base spans seven peer-reviewed publications in Human Reproduction, Reproductive BioMedicine Online, Fertility & Sterility, and Nature's Scientific Reports, and more than 70 scientific abstracts accepted and presented with partner clinics at conferences worldwide."Fertility treatment is one of the most emotionally and physically demanding experiences a person can go through. Every patient deserves objective data, not just a best guess, to support better at critical moments in their care. This funding means we can bring that clarity to more patients, in more countries, at a moment when it matters most."- Christine Prada, CEO, Future FertilityABOUT FUTURE FERTILITYFuture Fertility is the global leader in AI-powered oocyte assessment. Its suite of products, MAGENTA™, VIOLET™, and ROSE™, provides fertility clinicians and labs with objective, data-driven insights to support patient counselling and treatment planning. ROSE™ extends these capabilities to donor programs, enabling optimized oocyte allocation based on predicted developmental potential. The company’s AI platform is built on over 650,000 oocyte images and is deployed in more than 300 clinics across 35 countries. Future Fertility is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit futurefertility.com.ABOUT M VENTURESM Ventures is the strategic, corporate venture capital fund of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. From its headquarters in the Netherlands and offices in Germany, USA and Israel, M Ventures invests globally in transformational ideas driven by innovative entrepreneurs in the areas of Healthcare drug development, Life Science tools, Electronics and Frontier Technology & Sustainability. Taking an active role in its portfolio companies, M Ventures teams up with management teams and co-investors to translate scientific discoveries into commercial success. M Ventures focuses on identifying and financing novel solutions to some of the most difficult challenges, through company creation and equity investments in fields that will impact the vitality and sustainability of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's current and future businesses. For more information, visit www.m-ventures.com ABOUT WHITECAP VENTURE PARTNERSWhitecap Venture Partners is a Toronto-based venture capital firm with a history spanning over three decades. The firm leads early-stage investments in Canadian software and healthcare companies, partnering with exceptional founders pursuing high-impact and whitespace opportunities. Learn more at whitecapvp.comABOUT SANDPIPER VENTURESSandpiper Ventures is a leading venture capital firm backing high-performing founders building impactful, scalable technology companies. They are a multi-fund platform partnering with exceptional teams across Canada and support them from early-stage investment through growth with both capital and hands-on strategic support. Learn more at sandpiper.vc.Notes:1. FDA 513(g) determination indicates that Rose is not a medical device

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