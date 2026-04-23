Hidden Sun and the Alchemy of Light Launches Globally — A Mythic Fantasy Built on Light, Loss, and Transformation

The cover of Hidden Sun and the Alchemy of Light, the debut fantasy novel by Shahrooz Shekaraubi — available now worldwide.

The debut fantasy novel the world didn't know it needed — Mihryar's battle to reclaim his light is the mythic mirror for our era.

Wars are fought in the dark. This novel is a reminder that the light humanity is searching for has never been outside of itself.” — Shahrooz Shekaraubi

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a moment in every person's life when everything they were told to be falls away — and what light remains must be decided. That moment is the beating heart of Hidden Sun and the Alchemy of Light , the debut novel by author and artist Shahrooz Shekaraubi, now available worldwide on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Google Play Books, Kobo, and dozens of additional platforms globally. All purchase links are available at hiddensuns.com.The novel follows Mihryar, a young hero whose outer journey through a world where light is both weapon and revelation is inseparable from the war raging within him. As dark forces conspire to extinguish who he truly is, Mihryar discovers that light cannot be inherited or imposed. It must be alchemized — forged through truth, loss, and the terrifying courage to face one's own hidden sun.Rooted in mysticism, ancient mythology, and a lifelong search for what lies beneath the surface of human experience, the novel occupies a rare space in contemporary fantasy: epic world-building written in prose that is lush, poetic, and alive with emotion. For readers who crave fantasy that cuts deeper than adventure — stories where every word carries weight and the inner journey is as epic as the outer one — Hidden Sun and the Alchemy of Light is essential and unlike anything previously published in the genre."Hidden Sun and the Alchemy of Light is not simply a coming of age fantasy novel — it is a map back to the light buried inside, disguised as one. For anyone who has ever lost themselves, this story knows the way home," said Shekaraubi.The hunger to understand what humanity is made of and what it is capable of becoming is the defining experience of this era. Hidden Sun and the Alchemy of Light answers that hunger through the oldest and most powerful language available: myth, alchemy, and fire.About Shahrooz Shekaraubi: Shahrooz Shekaraubi is a multidisciplinary artist, UX designer, and entrepreneur living between Manassas, Virginia and Bali, Indonesia. His work across technology, visual art, and storytelling is unified by one lifelong question — what does it mean to live in one's own light? Hidden Sun and the Alchemy of Light is his debut novel. Learn more at hiddensuns.com.

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