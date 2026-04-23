Argus by Genix Cyber Teams Up with Catalyst Business Innovations to Introduce Retailer Shield

Strengthening Security of Retailers

Catalyst Business Innovations teams with Genix Cyber to launch Retailer Shield - powered by Argus, bringing enterprise-grade cybersecurity to retailers.

Retailers face unique challenges, with Argus embedded into our security services, our customers can be confident that their business is monitored continuously by world-class cybersecurity capabilities” — Fred Larson and Kevin Bowman, Co-founders, Catalyst Business Innovations

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genix Cyber is partnering with Retailer Shield – Powered by Catalyst Business Innovations and supported by Tek Partners - to bring its flagship cybersecurity platform, Argus, to small and mid-sized retailers. Designed specifically for the retail industry, the collaboration combines simplicity with enterprise-grade resilience, expanding Argus’ Iron Dome-like security capabilities to safeguard retail ecosystems end to end.Argus is an AI-first security platform that unifies Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR) with Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), delivering comprehensive cybersecurity coverage across endpoints, identity, network, and cloud for holistic protection and visibility.Powered by built-in SIEM capabilities, advanced application onboarding and workflow automation, AI-driven analytics, and continuous compliance monitoring, Argus acts as the underlying engine powering modern cybersecurity operations.By integrating Argus into its security services, Retailer Shield delivers a simplified, retail-first cybersecurity and IT support experience designed for small and mid-sized businesses. A key differentiator of the offering is the inclusion of dedicated, enterprise-quality technical support as part of the subscription. This ensures retailers have access to reliable, responsive, and accountable assistance when they need it most, eliminating the delays, unpredictability, and fragmented experience often associated with traditional third-party IT support models."Retailers face unique challenges such as high transaction volumes, customer trust, and limited IT resources," said Fred Larson and Kevin Bowman, Co-founders, Catalyst Business Innovations. "With Argus embedded into our security services, our customers can be confident that their business is monitored continuously by world-class cybersecurity capabilities."Retailer Shield’s customers will now benefit from:• Enterprise-grade defenses against ransomware, phishing, and advanced persistent threats• Automated containment to neutralize attacks quickly• Continuous vulnerability management prioritized by business impact• Cloud and endpoint security for both in-store and remote operations• 24/7 monitoring with AI-powered analytics, including Ask Argus for actionable insights"Our mission has always been to simplify security for businesses in complex digital environments," said Gautam Dev, CEO of Genix Cyber. "Partnering with Retailer Shield allows us to deliver advanced cybersecurity in a way that is affordable, manageable, and tailored to retail operations."About Genix CyberGenix Cyber delivers advanced cybersecurity through its converged platform, Argus. Designed for enterprise scale, Argus empowers GSIs, MSPs, and MSSPs to secure identities, endpoints, cloud environments, and networks while simplifying operations and minimizing cyber risk.About Retailer ShieldRetailer Shield provides hassle-free, affordable technology protection for small and mid-sized retailers directly with www.RetailerShield.com and indirectly, through master service providers and other channel partners. With 24/7 monitoring, live technical support, and flexible coverage plans, Retailer Shield ensures retail businesses remain secure, operational, and ready to serve customers.

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