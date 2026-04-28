'Let’s Talk™ About 'Livin’ It Up At The Livingston' - The New Brooklyn Hotel, a JDV by Hyatt, With GM Erika Fais

We are honoroed to speak today with Erika Fais, GM, The Livingston” the first and only Hyatt property in Brooklyn—a boutique hotel thoughtfully situated in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Erika. We read with great interest that The Livingston Hotel JDV By Hyatt ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-livingston-hotel-jdvby-hyatt/about/ ),“…is the first and only Hyatt property in Brooklyn—a boutique hotel thoughtfully situated in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn. Thoughtfully designed for travelers with different stories, schedules, and reasons for visiting New York. Our hotel offers a stay that feels personal, intentional, and welcoming. Whether guests are here for business, creative pursuits, family time, celebrations, or simple exploration, we believe every journey deserves a place that feels like it fits.”Before we do a deep dive into all the exciting happenings surrounding your opening, please share with us a brief overview of this project…how did it come about….why Brooklyn….why now?Erika Fais: Brooklyn is a place people genuinely want to be - it’s creative, dynamic, and deeply connected to New York’s cultural energy. For Hyatt, The Livingston represented a great opportunity to thoughtfully expand our footprint in the NYC market while introducing the JDV by Hyatt brand to a borough that values individuality and authenticity. The timing felt right as Brooklyn continues to evolve as a destination, and we saw a chance to create a boutique hotel that feels personal, local, and truly reflective of the community it’s part of.Let’s Talk™: We understand that The Livingston embraces a “Joie de vivre”, “joy of living”, philosophy—celebrating individuality, curiosity, and the everyday moments that make travel meaningful. Care to elaborate?Erika Fais: At The Livingston, “joie de vivre” is not a slogan - it’s our mindset. It shows up in the way we curate experiences that feel intentional yet effortless, rooted in discovery rather than formality. We celebrate individuality by inviting guests to engage with the property - and the destination - in ways that feel personal, unhurried, and genuinely human.For us, joy of living means creating space for meaningful moments: a warm, unscripted interaction with a team member who knows the neighborhood, a communal space that sparks conversation or quiet reflection, and design that feels expressive rather than polished. We believe travel is most memorable when it encourages curiosity - whether that’s trying something new, slowing down unexpectedly, or feeling a sense of place that lingers after checkout. As a JdV hotel, we’re proud to be a little less predictable and a lot more soulful. The Livingston is designed for guests who value connection over convention and moments over mechanics.Let’s Talk™: It’s an amazing group of Brooklyn purveyors and vendors that The Livingston Hotel is partnering with to deliver a truly memorable experience and lifetime memory for your guests. Please tell us more!Erika Fais: At The Livingston, our connection to Brooklyn is at the heart of the guest experience. From what you taste and sip to what you see and explore, we’ve partnered with beloved local purveyors and cultural institutions to bring the neighborhood’s creativity and flavor to life.Guests can enjoy artisan breads and pastries from Bien Cuit, charcuterie from Murray’s, and coffee and tea from Brooklyn Roasting Company and Brooklyn Tea Company. Our bar and restaurant proudly feature a rotating selection of Brooklyn-crafted beers and wines, offering a true taste of the borough.Let’s Talk™: Let’s talk about artwork for a moment …how very exciting that all murals and artwork throughout the hotel are created by local Brooklyn artists. Please share with us more about who these talented artisans are?Erika Fais: The hotel’s aesthetic is equally local, with murals and artwork created by Brooklyn-based artists, Sandra Fettingis and Kirsten Ulve.Beyond our walls, we’re proud to partner with some of Brooklyn’s most iconic cultural and entertainment destinations, including Barclays Center (BSE Global), Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), and the Brooklyn Paramount, giving guests insider access to the city’s vibrant arts and events scene.Together, these partnerships reflect our commitment to celebrating Brooklyn—authentic, dynamic, and full of character—so every stay at The Livingston feels distinctly local and memorable.Let’s Talk™: The Livingston Hotel JDV by Hyatt is “A Modern Hideaway In The Borough’s Most Vibrant District”. Please tell us what your guests will be able to experience in the surrounding area.Erika Fais: The Livingston places guests in the heart of Brooklyn’s most dynamic cultural corridor. Just steps from our doors, guests can explore world class live music and performances at the Brooklyn Paramount and BAM, experience the energy of major events at Barclays Center, and discover an ever evolving mix of independent shops, galleries, cafés, and nightlife.The neighborhood invites exploration at every pace - whether that’s catching a show, wandering tree lined streets rich with character, or settling into a locally loved spot for food, drinks, and people watching. It’s a vibrant yet approachable slice of Brooklyn that captures the borough’s creativity, diversity, and unmistakable rhythm - making The Livingston a true modern hideaway in the middle of it all.Let’s Talk™: And, what about residents of Brooklyn…we think they will enjoy “Livin’ It Up At The Livingston” as well !Erika Fais: Absolutely. The Grove Lantern is designed as a neighborhood gathering place, not just a hotel bar. Brooklyn locals will feel right at home enjoying thoughtfully crafted cocktails, Brooklyn beers and wines, and a menu rooted in local purveyors - all in a welcoming, relaxed setting that’s perfect for an after work drink, a pre show meet up, or an easy night out.With its warm glow, approachable energy, and emphasis on community, The Grove Lantern invites residents to “Live It Up at The Livingston” - a place to connect, unwind, and experience familiar flavors in a fresh, social way, right in the heart of the neighborhood.Let’s Talk™: Is there anything in particular that you would like Hyatt Members to know?Erika Fais: As the first Hyatt hotel in Brooklyn, The Livingston offers World of Hyatt members a rare opportunity to experience the borough through a distinctly local lens - combining JdV character with the recognition, rewards, and thoughtful touches members know and value. It’s a new way to stay connected to Hyatt, in a place that feels unmistakably Brooklyn.Let’s Talk™: Many thanks again, Erika, for joining us today.# # #THE LIVINGSTON291 Livingston StreetBrooklyn, NY 11217United States of America+1 845 250 9820FOR MORE INFORMATION:WebsiteFacebookInstagramLinkedIn:FAQ’s ( https://www.hyatt.com/jdv-by-hyatt/en-US/lgajl-the-livingston/faqs ).# # #About Let's Talk™ Press....YOUR MEDIA COVERAGE, PR AND PUBLICITY SOLUTIONWould your brand, your business, benefit from this same type of "awareness", branding and new-business-driver?Let’s feature YOU in our “Let's Talk™” interview series.The media coverage we deliver is guaranteed and customized for your specific business needs and growth objectives:⦁ locally, in your city, and/or⦁ nationally (on ABC CBS FOX NBC News Associated Press + big city TV networks in Chicago, Dallas, LA, NY, plus many more cities), and, if desired, in any international market.⦁ we also promote your content on Instagram, LinkedIn, and other social networking platforms, and in "trade media" most relevant to your businessPlease see these examples of the media coverage we delivered:- on NBC News to: Let’s Talk With Luisa Greco, Realtor, New York & Connecticut- and on The Associated Press to: Dr. Anaïs Carniciu, An Expert in Oculofacial Plastic SurgeryWant to know more about our Let’s Talk™ PR solution for: artists, art galleries, fashion designers accountants, CPAs consultants doctors, hospitals, medical centers entertainment venues, hotels, sports arenas financial services providers hotels healthcare and wellness salons & spas insurance agents law enforcement and security professionals lawyers manufacturers real estate agents restaurants retail chains & stores any business…anywherePlease contact Martin Eli Enowitz, Founder & Publisher at Martin@LetsTalk.pressLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/martin-eli-enowitz-562376357/ ________________________________________________________________________

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