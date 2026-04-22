04/22/2026

Attorney General Tong Statement on Passing of Former State Rep. Stephen Dargan of West Haven

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement on the passing of former State Rep. Stephen Dargan of West Haven.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of former State Representative Stephen Dargan after a long battle with cancer. Dargan was a close colleague in the legislature where we worked together on important legislation to improve the criminal justice system and protect public safety, including Connecticut’s landmark reforms passed in the wake of the shooting at Sandy Hook. When I started in the legislature, Chairman Dargan was a giant-- Chairman of the Committee on Public Safety, highly respected and well loved by his colleagues. He never took himself too seriously, and I could count on him to give me a good ribbing when I deserved it. We loved him, all of us, and our state was made better, and much safer, because of Steve Dargan. My heart goes out to his family, friends and his beloved community of West Haven at this sad time,” said Attorney General Tong.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

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