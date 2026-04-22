Ivy Energy Appoints Nadav Gur as CEO to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Leadership transition aligns with rapid market expansion and Ivy’s next phase of platform growth

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivy Energy , the market leader in multi-tenant solar billing , today announced the appointment of Nadav Gur as CEO. Nadav joins Ivy at a defining moment for both the company and the distributed energy market. As adoption of onsite solar, storage, and EV infrastructure accelerates across the U.S., property owners are increasingly seeking scalable solutions to turn these assets into predictable, recurring revenue streams."Over the past years, Ivy has grown from an early-stage startup into a category leader in electrification of multi-tenant real estate, and we are now entering a pivotal scale-up phase," said Jaron Schaechter, Chair of Ivy Energy's Board of Directors, on behalf of the Board. “Nadav brings decades of experience building and scaling technology companies across software, AI, and energy, exactly the combination Ivy needs to capitalize on the enormous market opportunity ahead. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank the team for their extraordinary work getting us to this point, and welcome Nadav as we begin this next chapter."“As the market enters a phase of rapid expansion, Ivy is emerging as the standard infrastructure for how energy assets are deployed and monetized across multi-tenant real estate, and we’re focused on scaling that foundation nationally,” states Nadav. “I am excited to join a category leader and look forward to deepening our collaboration with real estate leaders and energy platforms, to open up more asset classes, driving more value for all stakeholders.”The leadership transition comes at a time of significant momentum for Ivy Energy and the broader market.Across the U.S., multifamily and commercial property owners are deploying solar and storage assets at an unprecedented pace, driven by rising energy costs, sustainability mandates, and the need for new revenue streams.Under Nadav Gur’s leadership, Ivy will accelerate investment in product innovation, platform scalability, customer service, and strategic partnerships, further expanding its footprint across key U.S. markets. Prior to joining Ivy Energy, Nadav successfully scaled and exited companies, including WorldMate and Desti, and most recently founded Port Power, a leader in commercial fleet charging.With strong market tailwinds, increasing regulatory clarity, and growing enterprise demand, Ivy Energy is positioned to play a central role in shaping how energy is generated, monetized, and delivered across the built environment.About Ivy EnergyIvy Energy is trailblazing the energy transformation for multi-tenant real estate with its comprehensive suite of patented onsite solar energy transaction products and technology-enabled services. Focused on property owner revenue, regulatory compliance, and a data-centric approach, Ivy’s platform simplifies billing for solar energy and EV charging while delivering an exceptional tenant experience. Ivy is backed by leading climate & technology investors, including Greensoil PropTech Ventures, MUUS, Evren Ucok, SolarEdge Technologies, Enki Solar Ventures, and others.

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