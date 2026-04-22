Georgia’s Clean Air Force Marks 30 Years of Cleaner Air on Earth Day

Georgia's Clean Air Force Celebrates Earth Day

As Earth Day highlights global environmental action, Georgia celebrates three decades of emissions testing, improving air quality across metro Atlanta

Numerous developments have supported Atlanta’s progress toward environmental sustainability, notably the widespread public adoption of vehicle emissions testing, repair, and maintenance.” — Michael Odom, Manager at Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, as communities around the world celebrate Earth Day and its mission to protect our environment, Georgia’s Clean Air Force (GCAF) marks a milestone of its own — 30 years of improving air quality across metro Atlanta.

First observed in 1970, Earth Day has grown into a global movement that has helped drive landmark environmental protections, including the Clean Air Act. The first Earth Day, observed on April 22, 1970, is widely credited with launching the modern environmental movement and mobilizing millions of Americans to demand legislative action. Today, that mission remains critical. Air pollution is a leading global health risk, contributing to reduced life expectancy — particularly for children — and underscoring the importance of continued efforts to improve air quality.

According to the State of Global Air:

• Air pollution accounts for more than 1 in 8 deaths globally.

• Air pollution contributed to 7.9 million deaths in 2023.

• Air pollution is the second leading risk factor for early death, surpassed only by high blood pressure.

• 86% of air pollution deaths are linked to non-communicable diseases.

Established in 1996 in response to federal Clean Air Act requirements, GCAF was created to address vehicle emissions — a major contributor to air pollution — through annual inspection and maintenance programs. At the time, metro Atlanta faced significant air quality challenges and was designated an “enhanced” inspection area.

Over the past three decades, the program has played a vital role in transforming the region’s air quality. Since its inception, Georgia’s Inspection and Maintenance Program has prevented more than 2.2 million tons of harmful ozone-forming pollutants from entering the air and identified and repaired more than 4.8 million high-polluting vehicles.

“Numerous developments have supported Atlanta’s progress toward environmental sustainability, notably the widespread public adoption of vehicle emissions testing, repair, and maintenance,” said Michael Odom, Manager at Georgia Environmental Protection Division. “This achievement stands as a testament to effective community engagement and collaboration.”

As Earth Day highlights the importance of collective action, GCAF’s 30-year milestone underscores how individual actions — like maintaining a vehicle — contribute to cleaner air and healthier communities.

To learn more, visit https://cleanairforce.com/common/press.

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