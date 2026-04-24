Aya Akoma Academy, A Micro-School for Black Students in Atlanta, is Opening in Aug 2026

Aya Akoma Academy Logo

Afrocentric school for black students in the Metro Atlanta area is set to open in August 2026. The school is for students in grades 6-12.

Aya Akoma Academy was created in response to a growing need for more meaningful and responsive learning environments—especially during the critical middle and high school years.” — Bethaney Wright

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Math teacher Bethaney Wright, who has worked in the metro Atlanta area as a middle and high school educator for over a decade, once represented the group of educators aiming to help disadvantaged students conquer their fear of math. Teaching both high school and middle school math as well working as a SAT tutor, she witnessed the gradual apathy students experienced after years of being in the public school system. After years of witnessing the systemic issues of overcrowded classes, underfunded schools, and administrative neglect however, she realized that the only way to change education would be taking matters into her own hands.Set to open in August of 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia, her microschool, Aya Akoma Academy,was born out of this necessity. According to Wright, “Aya Akoma Academy was created in response to a growing need for more meaningful and responsive learning environments—especially during the critical middle and high school years, when many students begin to lose confidence in traditional systems".Described as an Afro-centric micro-school, Aya’s focus is on small inclusive learning environments that emphasize the cultures of black students who often are ignored by the public school system. The school will focus on students in grades 6-12, providing them with instruction in math, science, social studies, as well as music, art, and coding. The school has a specific focus on emotional wellness and Afrocentricity. Because it is a microschool, class sizes will be no more than 12-15 students. The focus is on growing the student through real-world experiences and hands-on learning regardless of their current academic levels.In addition, Aya Akoma provides math tutoring services for students grades 4-12.The name of the academy, which comes from two Adinkra symbols used in West Africa, roughly translates to endurance, patience and understanding. Catered to scholars in grades 6-12th, Wright’s mission is to fuse instruction witl cultural identity to help create capable students. “Aya Akoma Academy is more than a school—it is a response to what’s been missing, " says Wright.Please contact Aya Akoma Academy at BWright@AyaAkomaAcademy, call at 404-944-8029, and visit the website https://www.ayaakomaacademy.com/

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