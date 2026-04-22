FROM BOWIE TO KENDRICK LAMAR: RARE AND ICONIC ALBUM COVER ART FROM MUSIC HISTORY COMES TO AUCTION

​KENDRICK LAMAR Photo-matched Nike Air Force 1s ‘82 From "Watch the Party Die" Cover Art. DAVID BOWIE Aladdin Sane' Cover Vintage Proof Print

Album cover imagery is some of the most recognisable and culturally significant artwork in music history. ” — Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music fans and collectors are set for a rare opportunity as Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, presents an exceptional selection of iconic album cover material in its upcoming Music Live Auction. Taking place on April 30, 2026, the sale will feature over 400 lots of rare and significant music memorabilia from some of the world’s most celebrated artists, with a combined estimated value of $2 million.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:An original unairbrushed proof print for the iconic cover of David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane, photographed by Brian Duffy in January 1973, is offered with a pre-sale estimate of $33,000 - $66,000. Raw and unedited, the photograph offers a rare glimpse into the creative process behind one of the most recognisable images in rock history, described as “the Mona Lisa of album covers.” Also featured is a recently discovered unairbrushed vintage test print of Bowie posing for the album’s inside cover, believed to be previously unseen, which comes to auction with an estimate of $19,800 - $39,600. Together, these works capture Bowie before the final airbrushed embellishments by Philip Castle, including the now-famous lightning bolt and other defining visual details.Also featured are the original Nike Air Force 1 ‘82 sneakers used on the cover of Kendrick Lamar’s 2024 single, widely referred to as “Watch the Party Die.” In a characteristically subversive move, Lamar used an image from a random eBay listing of these very sneakers as the cover art for the release. As the image quickly gained widespread attention, the unsuspecting couple who had listed them were inundated with messages and chose to retain the shoes at the time. Now, the photo-matched sneakers come to auction for the very first time with an estimate of $13,200 - $26,400, representing a striking and culturally resonant piece of contemporary music imagery tied to one of the most influential artists of his generation.Rounding out the highlights is a dress worn by Anita Heryet in the cover artwork for Oasis’ hit single “Wonderwall,” photographed on Primrose Hill by Michael Spencer Jones, offered alongside an original promotional poster. Originally intended to feature Liam Gallagher, the concept shifted, with Heryet stepping into the now-iconic frame. This lot comes to auction with a pre-sale estimate of $2,640 - $5,280 and is accompanied by period promotional material, capturing a defining visual from one of the most celebrated singles of the 1990s.OTHER HIGHLIGHTS SET TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER:DAVID BOWIE Aladdin Sane' Cover Vintage Proof Print est. £25,000 - £50,000 ($33,000 - $66,000)DAVID BOWIE Aladdin Sane' Inside Cover Vintage Test Print est. £15,000 - £30,000 ($19,800 - $39,600)​KENDRICK LAMAR Photo-matched Nike Air Force 1s ‘82 From "Watch the Party Die" Cover Art est. £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - $26,400)OASIS “Wonderwall” Cover Artwork Dress Worn by Anita Heryet and Promotional Poster est. £2,000 - £4,000 ($2,640 - $5,280)ONE DIRECTION Collection of Midnight Memories Album Cover Photoshoot Clothing est. £800 - £1,600 ($1,056 - $2,112)LED ZEPPELIN Hand-Signed and Numbered ''Led Zeppelin III'' Album Cover Print est. £600 - £1,200 ($792 - $1,584)BLUR Blondie Album Cover Parody, NME Magazine Photoshoot by Kevin Cummins, 1991 est. £500 - £1,000 ($660 - $1,320)The auction will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2026, with global bidding available online, by telephone, and via absentee bids for collectors worldwide.Propstore will also be hosting a special public free exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel, London from April 22 - 25, 2026, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close, before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-live-auction-vip-exhibition-the-cumberland-hotel-london-tickets-1984768142944 Auction registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/498 Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, commented on the upcoming event: “Album cover imagery is some of the most recognisable and culturally significant artwork in music history. At Propstore, we’re always excited to bring material like this to auction, from classic works like David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane to contemporary pieces tied to artists like Kendrick Lamar. These items offer collectors a unique chance to connect with the visual identity behind the music.# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images and expert interviews, please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0owk6jugrv9bt30h5bjgx/AD_761clUXAcMru3Giu388E?rlkey=wdlx4c8xsugw92svppuq8l2u0&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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