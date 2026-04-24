Circadian Health Selected for CMS ACCESS Model, Expanding Integrated Specialty Care for Members with Chronic Disease

Circadian Health Selected for CMS ACCESS Model

This extends Circadian’s cardiology, pulmonology, endocrinology, and sleep platform to Medicare nationwide via a federal value-based care model.

Specialty care is Medicare’s value frontier. For heart failure, COPD, cardiometabolic and sleep disorders, coordinated longitudinal care drives better outcomes. The ACCESS Model enables this at scale.” — Gregg Kimmer, Chief Executive Officer - Circadian Health

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circadian Health , a specialty value-based care company serving Medicare populations with chronic conditions, today announced its selection as a participant in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) ACCESS Model. The designation positions Circadian to deliver its integrated specialty care platform — spanning heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiometabolic disease, and sleep medicine — to Medicare beneficiaries across the country. Administered by the CMS Innovation Center, the ACCESS Model is designed to broaden Medicare beneficiaries’ access to evidence-based specialty care and accelerate the shift toward outcomes-based payment. By including Circadian in its participant ecosystem, CMS extends the reach of a clinical model purpose-built around the conditions that drive most of the chronic-disease spending and avoidable hospitalization in Medicare.WHY IT MATTERSChronic specialty conditions account for a disproportionate share of Medicare cost and utilization. Heart failure alone drives more than one million hospitalizations each year in the United States, while COPD and sleep-disordered breathing remain leading contributors to readmissions and avoidable emergency department visits. Primary care, though foundational, is not structured to manage the clinical complexity of these patients — and conventional specialty care remains fragmented, episodic, and fee-for-service by default. Circadian’s model is designed to close that gap. The company partners with health plans, risk-bearing provider groups, and virtual care vendors to deliver longitudinal specialty care that is integrated, measurement-based, and aligned with value-based payment.WHAT THE SELECTION ENABLES• Broader reach. Circadian’s platform becomes accessible to a larger share of the Medicare population, including Medicare Advantage and Traditional Medicare beneficiaries.• Integrated specialty care. Cardiology, pulmonology, endocrinology, and sleep medicine delivered through one coordinated platform — rather than as disconnected point solutions.• Alignment with federal priorities. Direct alignment with CMS’s strategic direction around specialty value-based care, health equity, and reductions in total cost of care.• A scalable blueprint. A replicable template for how specialty VBC can be operationalized across partners and populations.MARKET CONTEXTCircadian’s selection arrives at a moment when the healthcare industry is actively reshaping how specialty care is organized and financed. Medicare Advantage plans and risk-bearing groups are under sustained pressure to manage the cost-and-outcomes equation for chronically ill members, and specialty-focused value-based models have emerged as the most credible answer. The ACCESS Model is among the clearest federal signals yet that specialty VBC will define the next decade of Medicare innovation.ABOUT CIRCADIAN HEALTHCircadian Health is a specialty value-based care company focused on Medicare populations with chronic conditions. Circadian partners with health plans, risk-bearing provider groups, and virtual care vendors to deliver integrated cardiology, pulmonology, endocrinology, and sleep medicine services designed to improve outcomes and reduce total cost of care. Learn more at Circadian Health.

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