Governor Ivey Celebrates Alabama First Class Pre-K’s 20 Years as a National Leader in Quality

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) on Wednesday announced that Alabama’s First-Class Pre-K program has once again been recognized in the latest State of Preschool Yearbook by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), marking an unprecedented 20 consecutive years of meeting all 10 of the institute’s research-based quality benchmarks.

Alabama remains the only state in the nation to achieve this distinction for two decades straight, solidifying First Class Pre-K as a national model for excellence in early childhood education.

“This 20-year milestone is more than a recognition. It is a legacy,” said Governor Ivey. “Throughout my time in office, I have made it a priority to invest in education at every level, and I am especially proud of Alabama’s leadership in early childhood. For two decades, our state has set the standard for high-quality pre-k, and that success reflects the dedication of our educators, families and leaders who believe in giving every child a strong start.”

The State of Preschool Yearbook, released annually by NIEER, evaluates state-funded preschool programs across the country on enrollment, funding and quality standards. Alabama continues to stand out as one of only a handful of states to meet all 10 benchmarks, reflecting a sustained, long-term investment in quality.

“This recognition is a reflection of 20 years of commitment and collaboration from so many across Alabama. From educators in the classroom to leaders at the Capitol, we’ve stayed focused on what matters most ensuring every child has a strong foundation,” said ADECE Secretary Ami Brooks. “I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited about where we’re headed.”

Over the past decade, Alabama has significantly expanded access to First Class Pre-K, growing from fewer than 8,000 children served in the 2014–15 school year to more than 24,000 children today across more than 1,500 classrooms in all 67 counties. Even with this growth, the state has maintained its commitment to quality, an achievement few states have matched.

Research continues to show that children who participate in Alabama’s First-Class Pre-K program demonstrate stronger academic and developmental outcomes throughout their school years, reinforcing the long-term impact of high-quality early learning.

This year’s recognition also reflects a long-standing commitment to education in Alabama, with First Class Pre-K serving as a cornerstone of the state’s efforts to support children and families under Governor Ivey’s leadership.

Registration for the 2026–27 school year is now open. Families can learn more and apply by visiting www.children.alabama.gov.

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