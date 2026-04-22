Caribbean Crime Thriller Confronts Corruption, Faith, and Redemption in a Battle for the Soul of an Island

Cayo Del Orisha by Samuel M. Ebenezer Author Samuel M. Ebenezer

Author Samuel M. Ebenezer delivers a sweeping novel where justice collides with belief and courage becomes the ultimate act of rebellion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a gripping new work of fiction, author Samuel M. Ebenezer introduces readers to a Caribbean island where beauty masks brutality, and hope must fight to survive. His novel, Cayo Del Orisha: The Island of Shadows, blends suspense, moral conflict, and spiritual depth to tell a story of corruption, faith, and the cost of standing for truth.

Set on the vibrant yet troubled island of Cayo Del Orisha, the novel follows Ortega Reyes, a former national runner whose dreams of athletic glory are replaced by a calling to serve as a police officer. Inspired by a hero from his past, Ortega joins the force believing justice can still prevail. Instead, he discovers a system rotted by fear, bribery, and betrayal, where loyalty is purchased and truth is buried. Each case draws him deeper into an underworld that challenges everything he believes.

Ortega’s life takes a pivotal turn when he is assigned to locate a mysterious missionary known only as the Bishop. What begins as a routine investigation becomes a defining crossroads, forcing Ortega to confront questions of power, faith, and destiny that extend far beyond the badge he wears. His journey unfolds alongside the lives of others whose paths intersect in unexpected and consequential ways.

Across the island, personal struggles reflect a larger societal battle. Jon, a hotel worker, carries secrets that threaten to destroy him. Jason, a businessman, watches his life unravel under criminal pressure. Markos, a man shaped by crime, is torn between darkness and redemption. Henry, Ortega’s uncle, runs a covert mission that reaches deeper than family ties. At the same time, Meryl, Prissy, and Samantha pursue change with youthful courage and idealism, refusing to accept the island’s fate as inevitable.

Overseeing the chaos is King, a ruthless cartel leader determined to maintain control at any cost. As faith begins to ignite resistance among the people, King tightens his grip, intent on crushing any force that threatens his empire. On Cayo Del Orisha, violence often speaks louder than law, and betrayal hides in every shadow.

Yet a central truth emerges: that power alone cannot bring freedom, and only a flame stronger than fear can break the island’s chains.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0i6B5DGZ

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