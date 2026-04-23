All Crunch, No Heat: Fly By Jing Debuts Its First Non-Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp, Mild Crunchy Garlic, Now at Whole Foods

Fly By Jing Debuts Its First Non-Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp, Mild Crunchy Garlic, Now at Whole Foods

The bestselling chili crisp brand expands its less-spicy innovation with Mild Crunchy Garlic Chili Crisp, welcoming all to the Sichuan table

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fly By Jing , the brand known for bold, transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, launches its first non-spicy chili crisp: Mild Crunchy Garlic Sichuan Chili Crisp . Exploding with toasty garlic flavor and crispy bits, Mild Crunchy Garlic puts the "crisp" in chili crisp, transforming everyday meals into a multi-sensory experience. The new flavor rolls out at Whole Foods Market nationwide and on flybyjing.com this month.Mild Crunchy Garlic delivers the beloved, deeply savory, layered flavor of the brand's bestselling Original Sichuan Chili Crisp while amping up the crisp factor and dialing down the spice. It shifts the focus from heat to texture, bringing a welcome crunch and deep umami flavor to every bite. Designed for every level of heat tolerance, it's a chili crisp that invites, not intimidates – equally delicious drizzled over bagels and schmear, a high-protein chicken salad or bowl, fried eggs, or spooned onto dumpling lasagna As consumers gravitate toward layered flavor and texture, Mild Crunchy Garlic proves that turning down the heat can turn up complexity. With "crunchy" appearing on 60% of U.S. restaurant menus, The New York Times naming texture a top food trend for 2026, and #crunchtok surpassing 1.5 billion views on TikTok, the timing couldn't be better for a bold, high-quality, heat-free sauce for all."Sichuan cuisine is so much more than just heat—it's about texture, depth, and layers of flavor. With Mild Crunchy Garlic Chili Crisp, we wanted to create something that everyone can enjoy, whether you love spice or not," says Fly By Jing Founder and CEO Jing Gao. "I love that it adds crunch and flavor to everything from noodles to sandwiches. My toddler Kai is already a big fan of the crunchy texture, and that's exactly the feeling I want for families and flavor explorers alike: bold flavor that invites everyone to the table."The launch builds on Fly By Jing's mission to bring Sichuan flavors to more people, following the success of recent less-spicy releases—Classic Soy, Creamy Sesame, and Roasted Garlic Noodles—which have collectively driven 20% of new direct-to-consumer customer growth. Mild Crunchy Garlic continues that momentum, creating new occasions for shared meals across ages and spice tolerances.With Mild Crunchy Garlic Sichuan Chili Crisp, the brand continues to push the boundaries of what Sichuan flavor can be, proving that bold, deeply layered taste is not defined by heat alone.About Fly By JingFly By Jing doesn’t do neutral. They do loud, delicious, and unforgettable—a full-on flavor arsenal of noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan, delivering on a promise to let your tastebuds fly. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients, they make boundary-pushing flavors approachable. Your relationship with flavor will be forever changed.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2026 NEXTY Awards, 2026 Good Housekeeping Kitchen Awards, 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, SELF Magazine’s 2025 Pantry Awards, Inc.’s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company’s most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly By Jing can be found in over 12,000 retail doors—including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.What is Fly By Jing Mild Crunchy Garlic Sichuan Chili Crisp?A non-spicy chili crisp from Fly By Jing made with crispy garlic and rich umami flavor—no heat, all crunch.Where can I buy Fly By Jing Mild Crunchy Garlic Sichuan Chili Crisp?Available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and online at flybyjing.com.Is Fly By Jing Mild Crunchy Garlic Sichuan Chili Crisp spicy?No. This is a mild chili crisp designed for all heat tolerance levels.What makes Fly By Jing Mild Crunchy Garlic Sichuan Chili Crisp different?This chili crisp focuses on an extra crunchy texture and savory garlic flavor instead of spice.How do I use Fly By Jing Mild Crunchy Garlic Sichuan Chili Crisp?Add it to eggs, bagels and cream cheese, high-protein chicken salad or bowl, dumpling lasagna, or any dish for extra crunch and flavor.Where can I buy Fly By Jing Mild Crunchy Garlic Sichuan Chili Crisp?You can find Fly By Jing Mild Crunchy Garlic Sichuan Chili Crisp at your local Whole Foods Market or online at flybyjing.com.Is Fly By Jing Mild Crunchy Garlic Sichuan Chili Crisp good for kids or non-spicy eaters?Yes, it’s family-friendly and ideal for anyone who prefers no heat.

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