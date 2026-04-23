TAMBER SECURES $5M IN FUNDING TO LAUNCH ITS SONIC INTELLIGENCE-POWERED CREATIVE SUITE FOR MUSIC

Backed by Adobe Ventures, Rackhouse Venture Capital, M13, and a sprawling network of artist-investors, Tamber launches in May

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamber, the sonic intelligence-powered creative suite, today announced it has secured $5 million in funding ahead of its official launch in May. Investors include Adobe Ventures, Rackhouse Venture Capital, M13, Gaingels, and IAG Capital Partners.Founded by musician, technologist, and entrepreneur Zoe Wrenn, everything Tamber has built lives under a single umbrella the company calls "sonic intelligence," a new category of creative technology that treats music-making as a collaboration between human instinct and machine understanding. Designed to extend—not replace—human artistry, Tamber acts as an intelligent layer within professional workflows, learning how each user creates and expanding what’s possible while preserving full authorship.Using text or vocal prompts, users can describe what they want to create in terms of color, texture, taste, feeling, or place, with Tamber returning sounds from a vast, original library curated for cultural depth and emotional context—built entirely from real-world audio recorded by people around the globe rather than synthetic sources. The suite also features a gesture-based interface that allows users to shape and trigger sound in mid-air, turning music creation into a fast, intuitive experience akin to waving a musical magic wand. Interfacing seamlessly with DAWs, Tamber enhances each user’s unique and deeply personal approach.“Tamber is a bionic arm for musicians and producers,” said Wrenn. “It helps them work faster, approach what once felt daunting, and create in a way that feels magical and exciting. I didn't build Tamber to be the safe option. I built it because musicians deserve a tool that's as ambitious as they are.”“Adobe’s vision for creativity is about giving people choice and control over how they bring ideas to life with AI, across all forms of media,” said David Popowitz, Vice President of Corporate Development at Adobe. “Our investment in Tamber extends that to music, expanding what’s possible with AI-driven creation and unlocking new forms of expression.”A classically trained and jazz-influenced musician, Wrenn began coding at age 13 and later developed early versions of Tamber during the pandemic while writing music. She used a beta version of the technology to create her breakout single “Hailey,” which generated more than 350 million TikTok impressions, and surpassed 30 million streams. Now fully realized and backed by a sprawling group of investors, Tamber has already earned Wrenn a place on Forbes’ 2025 30 Under 30 list, recognition for work that expands the ancient act of making music.About TamberTamber is a Los Angeles–based creative technology company building assistive, non-generative AI tools for music creation. Founded by Zoe Wrenn, the platform integrates directly with digital audio workstations (DAWs), helping musicians and producers move more fluidly from idea to execution. Through its “sonic intelligence,” Tamber translates text, voice, and gesture into real-time creative control—enabling users to discover sounds, shape parameters, and explore new directions without interrupting their workflow. Its global sound library, powered by original recordings, expands access to culturally diverse material. Designed to extend human creativity, Tamber unlocks faster, more intuitive, and deeply personal ways to make music.Media Contacts:2b EntertainmentLuke Burland - luke@2bentertainment.netJaime Rosenberg - jaime@2bentertainment.netSydney Worden - sydney@2bentertainment.net

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