No Cost Services Making a Parenting Plan Brandy Hannah

Our Children Have Rights & Cornerstone Connections Announce Partnership, Expand Connecting H.O.P.E.

“The parenting plan better positions the employee to meet the demands of industries like manufacturing, aviation, and aerospace—where shift work, overtime, and evolving certifications are the norm.” — Jake Hornstein, Co-Founder

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Children Have Rights (OCHR) & Cornerstone Connections announce the expansion of the H.O.P.E. program - Healing, Opportunity, Perseverance, and Empowerment. The program engages and works with non-custodial parents who are unemployed or underemployed and have been court ordered to pay child support.The partnership integrates OCHR’s co-parenting education and child support system navigation, along with award-winning Educational Workshops and 1-on-1 personalized support, available remotely via Zoom and phone. Core topics range from Career-Focused Parenting Plans to Calculating Child Support, Dividing Co-Parent Expenses, Communication Strategies and more.Co-Founder, Jake Hornstein, expressed enthusiasm: “Parenting plans create stability and predictability—two things that are essential not only for families, but for today’s workforce,” said Hornstein. “When parents have structured schedules, they are better positioned to meet the demands of industries like manufacturing, aviation, and aerospace—where shift work, overtime, and evolving certifications are the norm. Through the Connecting H.O.P.E. program, parents are equipped to become reliable, valuable contributors to some of the region’s most critical industries.” Founder and Executive Director- Cornerstone Connections, Brandy Hannah expressed optimism: “At Cornerstone Connections, our work is centered on helping parents build a path toward self-sufficiency while staying connected to their families,” said Hannah. "Through our Connecting H.O.P.E. program and our partnership with Our Children Have Rights, we are equipping parents not only with workforce opportunities, but also with the support and knowledge needed to navigate parenting responsibilities with confidence. Together, we are strengthening families while preparing individuals to meet the demands of today’s workforce.”

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