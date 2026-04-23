dataPARC Announces Strategic Partnership with Nishikawa Keisoku to Expand Industrial Analytics Presence in Japan

From left: Oyama Kazuhiko, Executive Officer, General Manager of Energy Sales Division, Nishikawa Keisoku, Takahiro Fukuyama, Managing Director and Division Director of Sales, Nishikawa Keisoku, Jason Myers, Managing Director, dataPARC, and Kevin Jones, D

Partnership pairs dataPARC’s process data visualization and analytics platform with Nishikawa Keisoku’s decades-long expertise serving Japan’s industrial market

Our customers can now visualize and analyze the data their instruments produce in ways that were previously difficult to achieve.” — Takahiro Fukuyama, Nishikawa Keisoku

WASHOUGAL, WA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- dataPARC, a Voith Group company and provider of industrial process data analytics and visualization software, today announced a strategic partnership with Nishikawa Keisoku Co., Ltd. (西川計測株式会社), a Tokyo-based technical solutions provider with over 70 years of experience in measurement, control, and analytical instrumentation for Japan’s industrial sector.Where many technology partnerships in Japan are driven by enterprise IT scale, this one is rooted in engineering proximity to the plant floor. Founded in 1951, Nishikawa Keisoku has built its reputation on hands-on technical expertise—selling, engineering, and supporting the measurement and control systems that manufacturers rely on to run their operations. The company serves approximately 3,000 industrial customers through a network of regional offices stretching from Fukushima to Okinawa, with branches in Kobe and Oita providing additional coverage across western Japan.That geographic reach and depth of customer relationships make Nishikawa Keisoku a natural fit for dataPARC, whose platform is purpose-built for the operational environments Nishikawa Keisoku already serves. Through the partnership, Nishikawa Keisoku will offer dataPARC’s PARCview real-time analytics and visualization tools, the dataPARC enterprise data historian for time-series data management, and dataPARC’s growing portfolio of cloud and AI-enabled capabilities to its industrial client base.Takahiro Fukuyama, Managing Director and Division Director of Sales at Nishikawa Keisoku, described the partnership as a natural extension of the company’s mission. “For over 70 years, we have helped manufacturers measure and control their processes with precision,” Fukuyama said. “dataPARC allows us to take that further—our customers can now visualize and analyze the data their instruments produce in ways that were previously difficult to achieve. We see strong demand for this capability across our customer base, and dataPARC’s platform is the right fit for the operational environments we support.”For dataPARC, the partnership adds a technically specialized channel that complements its broader enterprise alliances in the region. Kevin Jones, Director of Partner & Product Strategy at dataPARC, noted that Nishikawa Keisoku’s instrumentation heritage gives the partnership a distinct advantage. “They’re already in the plant, already trusted by operations teams, and they understand the data infrastructure that process manufacturers actually run on,” Jones said. “That’s exactly the kind of partner who can help manufacturers see the value of dataPARC quickly—because they’re not starting from scratch with the customer relationship.”The partnership is part of dataPARC’s ongoing expansion in Japan, where the company has been building a network of specialized channel partners to serve the country’s process manufacturing industries. Nishikawa Keisoku will begin offering dataPARC solutions to its customer base immediately.About dataPARCdataPARC, a Voith Group company, provides industrial process data analytics and visualization software that empowers manufacturers to improve efficiency, product quality, and operational decision-making. Founded in 1997, dataPARC serves process industries worldwide—including pulp and paper, oil and gas, chemicals, power and utilities, mining, and food and beverage—with its comprehensive platform for data historian management, real-time analytics, and enterprise-level process monitoring. Learn more at www.dataparc.com About Nishikawa Keisoku Co., Ltd.Nishikawa Keisoku Co., Ltd. (西川計測株式会社) is a Tokyo-based technical solutions company founded in 1951, specializing in the sales, system engineering, and support of measurement, control, and analytical instrumentation. Serving approximately 3,000 customers across Japan through its nationwide network of offices, Nishikawa Keisoku delivers solutions for plant automation, laboratory informatics, automotive and energy testing, and optical and wireless communications. Learn more at www.nskw.co.jp

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