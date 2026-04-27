Dr. Scott Wise of Valor Healthcare named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Southwest finalist by EY US

Scott Wise, MD, MBA, President & CEO of Valor Healthcare, named a finalist for the 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Southwest program.

EY US celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs shaping the future of business.

Being named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year is an incredible honor and a reflection of the mission-driven work happening at Valor Healthcare every day.” — Scott Wise, President & CEO of Valor Healthcare

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott C. Wise, MD, MBA, President & CEO of Valor Healthcare , has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneurship Of The Year 2026 Southwest Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.An independent panel of judges selected Dr. Wise among 44 finalists based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.“Being named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year is an incredible honor and a reflection of the mission-driven work happening at Valor Healthcare every day. Our growth is rooted in a commitment to delivering high-quality care in complex environments while supporting those who serve our country. I’m deeply grateful to our colleagues, partners, and the communities we serve for making this recognition possible.”Founded in 2004, Valor Healthcare provides healthcare delivery across government, employer, and institutional settings. The company serves veterans, military, federal government partners, and employer-based populations and has grown to more than 70 locations nationwide. Under Dr. Wise’s leadership, the company has tripled in size over the last 5 years with a national footprint and international work as well. This evolution has occurred via organic growth, diversification, and acquisitions, and the company has achieved significant national expansion and strengthened its position as a leader in integrated healthcare services. A U.S. Army veteran, Dr. Wise leads with a mission rooted in serving those who serve—an ethos shaped by a profound personal legacy. His father, a World War II veteran, prisoner of war, and survivor of the Bataan Death March, instilled in him a deep respect for resilience, sacrifice, and the endurance of the human spirit. That legacy continues to inform Valor Healthcare’s purpose and culture, guiding its commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible care to those who have dedicated their lives to serving others.Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.This year’s Southwest finalists represent North Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma across all industries, including professional services, consumer products, health, mobility and more.Regional award winners will be announced on June 20, during a special celebration in Dallas and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum® , where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.SponsorsFounded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In the Southwest region, sponsors also include Platinum sponsor Haynes and Boone, Gold sponsor Big Picture, and Silver sponsors ADP, EOS Worldwide, and Pierpont Communications.About Entrepreneur Of The YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Yearhas recognized more than 11,000 business leaders across the U.S. and has expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories.The program includes 17 regional awards, with winners announced each June. Regional winners advance to national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forumin November and may go on to represent the U.S. in the World Entrepreneur Of The Yearcompetition. Learn more at ey.com/us/eoy.About EYEY is building a better working world by creating long-term value for clients, people, and society, while strengthening trust in capital markets. Leveraging data, AI, and advanced technology, EY teams deliver services across assurance, consulting, tax, strategy, and transactions in more than 150 countries and territories. Learn more at ey.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.