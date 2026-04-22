New Memoir 'Eight Suitcases and a Dog' by Jeff Ziegler Captures Resilience, Faith, and the Power of Family

PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A gripping true story, Jeff Ziegler’s memoir, “Eight Suitcases and a Dog,” is an extraordinary tale of adventure, love, and survival that takes readers on a journey of faith and endurance set against the lush but unpredictable backdrop of the tropics.This powerful memoir is far more than a recounting of Ziegler’s life – it’s an inspirational message about finding strength in the most harrowing circumstances and learning to trust God amidst uncertainty. Ziegler chronicles his family’s radical decision to leave the familiarity of suburban Pennsylvania in favor of building an organic farm high in the mountainous jungles of Central America. What begins as an idyllic pursuit of freedom and sustainability soon becomes an unimaginable ordeal as the family is thrust into a battle for survival amidst corruption, violence, and devastating loss.Acclaimed New York Times bestselling author J. Randy Taraborrelli describes the memoir as a work of striking honesty and humanity, saying, “Jeff Ziegler’s memoir, ‘Eight Suitcases and a Dog,’ is a raw, fearless, and deeply human story. It’s about dreams found, faith tested, and the kind of loss that truly reshapes a life. Told with striking honesty and grace, it captures life at full tilt – unpredictable and profoundly real… I loved it. Every word.”Themes of love, family, faith, and resilience infuse every page, making it not only a gripping adventure but also a source of hope and inspiration for readers seeking strength and peace in challenging times. This universal story will both break and mend hearts as it sheds light on the incredible tenacity of the human spirit.Whether you’re searching for a vacation read rich with emotional depth or an uplifting testament to perseverance, this memoir is a rare book that stays with you long after the final page.“Eight Suitcases and a Dog” (ISBN: 9781968485931) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $22.99, and the ebook retails for $7.99.From the Back Cover:They left everything behind to build a dream – only to find themselves fighting to survive.When a family of four trades in the grind of modern life for a fresh start in the tropics, they imagine days filled with sun-kissed mornings, laughter echoing through the jungle, and the deep satisfaction of building a farm from the ground up. With hard work and relentless determination, they carve a thriving existence out of the side of a mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean.LIFE IS GOOD!But paradise can turn overnight.Without warning their world is suddenly shattered when a storm of corruption, violence and power closes in on them. Torn from their home, they are thrust into a brutal fight for their lives. Caged, isolated and stripped of everything they built, they face an enemy stacked up against them – and the terrifying possibility that they may never escape.This true story follows one family’s battle to survive when their dream becomes a nightmare. Anchored by faith, strengthened by love, and tested by loss, they must fight to reunite when nothing seems to make sense.About the Author:Jeff Ziegler is an artist of the hand and eye, born with a curious mind. As a young adult, growing up in the 90’s, his environment told him a college education was the path to fulfillment. Following the lead of his three older siblings, Jeff studied finance at a major university but soon discovered he wasn’t drawn toward growing numbers on Wall Street, but instead, was drawn toward growing a relationship with the natural world.With this evolving mentality, Jeff met his free-thinking soulmate, Britain. After marrying and having two healthy boys, they made the radical decision to move thousands of miles away from home and live isolated on a jungle mountain off the Pacific Ocean. The goal: to build an organic farm that one day would become fully sustainable.That’s where Jeff’s story goes from beautiful to horrific.Following this life-changing event in the tropics, Jeff returned home to Pennsylvania with his family and spent ten years as a master stonemason before giving up hammer and chisel for that of paintbrush and isle…much healthier living for the spine!Jeff continues to live in Pennsylvania with his wife Britain and works as an artist with two young boys now grown men in college.If you were to ask Jeff about his life, he would say that he’s grateful to have lived a life of abundance, variety and romance.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.