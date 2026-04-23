Class Ranked Among TIME's Top 10 EdTech Companies of 2026

Live virtual learning platform recognized for industry impact and financial strength across corporate, government, higher education, and K-12

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Class Technologies Inc., a leading virtual classroom platform built for live instructor-led learning, today announced it has been ranked 6th on TIME's America's Top 10 EdTech Companies of 2026 list . The ranking, produced in partnership with Statista, evaluated over 2,500 U.S. companies across two dimensions: industry impact and financial strength.Class serves organizations across corporate training, government workforce development, higher education, and K-12, delivering live virtual instruction through a platform built for Zoom and Microsoft Teams. The recognition reflects Class's growing footprint across sectors where live virtual learning has become a long-term organizational strategy."Being ranked among TIME's top EdTech companies for the second time reflects the trust organizations across industries have placed in Class to deliver live virtual learning," said Michael Chasen, Co-Founder and CEO of Class. "The organizations we work with are raising the bar for what virtual instruction can deliver, and we're building to meet them there."Class supports the full virtual learning journey, helping organizations plan and prepare sessions before instruction begins, engage and support learners in real time, and measure outcomes through post-session analytics that inform how programs improve over time. The platform meets organizations where they operate, with a FedRAMP-certified environment for government agencies, a HIPAA-compliant solution for healthcare systems, and deep integrations with leading LMS platforms, including Docebo, Cornerstone OnDemand, Canvas by Instructure, Blackboard, and D2L Brightspace.Being ranked among TIME's Top 10 EdTech Companies of 2026 affirms Class's position as a leader in live virtual learning and its commitment to delivering purpose-built solutions that meet the real demands of today's learning organizations. As live virtual learning continues to mature as a long-term strategy across industries, Class has demonstrated the depth, compliance readiness, and adaptability required to serve learners wherever instruction happens.To learn more about how Class helps organizations deliver more effective live virtual learning, visit class.com About Class TechnologiesClass is the award-winning virtual classroom platform organizations choose when live virtual learning needs to work. Developed by Class Technologies Inc. and purpose-built for Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Class empowers instructors with the structure, control, and engagement tools to run live virtual instruction with purpose, and the real-time and post-session analytics to understand what worked, who engaged, and where support is needed. Trusted by organizations across corporate, government, healthcare, higher education, and K-12. To learn more, visit class.com.

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