Concierge Auctions Named Title Sponsor of Inman Luxury Connect 2026

World’s leading luxury real estate auction house to headline the industry’s premier event in San Diego this summer

We’re honored to serve as the Title Sponsor of Inman Luxury Connect San Diego, the luxury real estate industry’s must-attend event where collaboration and connectivity take center stage...” — Concierge Auctions Co-founder and CEO Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, today announced it has been named the Title Sponsor of Inman Luxury Connect 2026, the real estate industry’s most premier event. Bringing together top agents, brokers, executives, and technology leaders from around the country, thousands of real estate professionals will converge on San Diego for multiple days of education, networking, and collaboration.

The sponsorship underscores Concierge Auctions’ longstanding support of Inman and its continued commitment to driving innovation. The July event—taking place in San Diego—will serve as a hub for forward-thinking discussions and industry advancement for the top leaders in real estate. As Title Sponsor, Concierge Auctions will play a key role in shaping the event experience, contributing thought leadership, hosting its own exclusive programming, and engaging directly with attendees.

“We’re honored to serve as the Title Sponsor of Inman Luxury Connect San Diego, the luxury real estate industry’s must-attend event where collaboration and connectivity take center stage,” said Concierge Auctions Co-founder and CEO Chad Roffers. “Concierge Auctions was born out of the industry as an additional agent tool for high-end listings. Almost two decades later, we remain proud that we have never sold a property without an agent partner, and both the listing and buyer’s agent commissions are protected. This event represents the best of our industry—partnership, innovation, and a shared vision for the future of real estate. We look forward to connecting with leaders across the space and showcasing how our platform is redefining luxury property transactions worldwide.”

Concierge Auctions maintains a close, long-term relationship with Inman, featured prominently as a frequent award winner, expert speaker, and active participant in high-end industry events like Inman Connect in both San Diego and New York. As the global leader in luxury property auctions, Concierge Auctions has been honored multiple times with Inman Golden I Awards—widely considered the highest distinction in luxury real estate—for top luxury sales and technology. The sponsorship builds on Concierge Auctions’ strong track record of success in high-end real estate transactions, particularly for properties valued over $10 million—a category the firm created and continues to dominate. Concierge Auctions continues to innovate by expanding its specialty services including its recently launched Global Wine & Vineyard Division, and other specialty sectors focused on luxury condominium, developer, and private sales markets.

Concierge Auctions leads the industry in providing time-certain sales and unmatched market exposure for high-end properties—commanding 85 percent of the global luxury residential auction market. In 2025, the firm surpassed $5 billion in historic global sales in 35 countries and 46 U.S. states, growing its database to nearly 1 billion proprietary contacts including 3,500 billionaires, 19,000 private clients, and 165,000 weekly email subscribers. As the only firm successfully auctioning property above $20 million,Concierge Auctions currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling Californian estate referred to as ‘The One’ , which sold for $141 million in 2022.

Through this sponsorship, Concierge Auctions will also participate in a panel discussion, networking opportunities, multiple branding opportunities and booth space.

"We're thrilled to once again be partnering with Concierge Auctions," said Inman head of sales Ed Hannigan. "By signing on as the title sponsor of this summer's Luxury Connect event in San Diego, Concierge Auctions puts themselves at the center of the luxury conversation."

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise and heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched network of fine art and luxury goods collectors. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™ , which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



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