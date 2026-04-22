Seesaw Once Again Earns ESSA Tier III Recognition, Demonstrating Literacy Gains

Turning AI Into Literacy Gains: Seesaw Boosts Early Literacy for K–2 Students

Literacy is the foundation that supports a lifetime of learning. It’s exciting that AI has advanced to a place where we can apply it to meaningfully improve such a critical skill for students.” — Emily Seliger, EVP of Product at Seesaw

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seesaw , the leading elementary learning platform, announced it has once again met ESSA Tier III (Promising Evidence) requirements, following a new independent study conducted by Instructure. The latest findings add to Seesaw’s growing body of evidence, reinforcing its measurable relationship with student outcomes, especially in early literacy.Conducted during the 2024–25 school year, the study analyzed 3,254 K–5 students across a public school district in Oklahoma, examining how Seesaw usage correlates with literacy growth. The results reveal a powerful connection between engagement and achievement.In Kindergarten through Grade 1, students whose families more frequently engaged with their Seesaw work and those who created more voice or video responses demonstrated stronger end-of-year literacy outcomes than students with lower platform engagement. These findings highlight what educators have long known: when students actively express their learning and families are part of the process, outcomes improve.The study also surfaced promising results for Seesaw’s AI-powered Reading Fluency Assessment. Greater use of the feature was associated with higher literacy scores in grades K–2, pointing to the meaningful role AI can play in supporting foundational reading skills through consistent, accessible oral reading practice.“For over a decade, Seesaw has been focused exclusively on the unique needs of early learners. Literacy is the foundation that supports a lifetime of learning. It’s exciting that AI technology has advanced to a place where we can apply it to meaningfully improve such a critical skill for our students.” -Emily Seliger, EVP of Product at SeesawSeesaw’s Reading Fluency Assessment reimagines the traditional running record for today’s classrooms. Students simply record themselves reading aloud, while Seesaw automatically transcribes, scores, and analyzes their performance. Teachers gain instant visibility into reading accuracy, fluency, and error patterns, empowering both whole-class instruction and targeted intervention.By removing the manual work of scoring and reporting, educators can assess more frequently and respond to student needs in real time without adding to their workload. Schools, in turn, benefit from consistent, scalable literacy data across classrooms, enabling earlier identification of reading challenges and more strategic support for every student.These findings point to a clear conclusion: AI, when thoughtfully designed, can enhance, not replace, high-quality teaching. As districts continue to prioritize early literacy, Seesaw offers an evidence-backed, teacher-centered solution that drives engagement, strengthens instruction, and improves outcomes for young learners.Read the full study here:

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