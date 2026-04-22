True Friends and Camp Cambria® Foundation Celebrate Opening of Cambria Recreation Center at Camp Courage

The new Cambria Recreation Center at Camp Courage The pool in the new Cambria Recreation Center The gymnasium in the new Cambria Recreation Center

State-of-the-art 26,600-sq-ft facility expands access to inclusive wellness and play for people of all abilities via accessible design & high-performance spaces

The Cambria Recreation Center reflects what’s possible when purposeful public and private partnership come together to do good things. Camp Courage is a Minnesota treasure!” — Marty Davis, CEO, Cambria

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambria, the leading family-owned, American-made producer of natural quartz surfaces, and the Camp Cambria® Foundation proudly announce the opening of the Cambria Recreation Center. A major addition to Camp Courage, operated by nonprofit and longtime Cambria partner True Friends, the 26,600-square-foot facility in Maple Lake, MN, will expand access to recreation, wellness, and connection for children and adults with disabilities.

The grand opening of the Cambria Recreation Center will take place Monday, May 4, at 10am, followed by an open house at 2pm. The facility is currently open for use by individuals of all abilities.

Fundraising for the $17.7 million project included $10 million in support from the Minnesota State Legislature and a $2.5 million donation from the Camp Cambria® Foundation.

At the heart of the facility is an ADA-accessible aquatic center spanning more than 8,000 square feet, featuring a temperature-controlled, zero-entry pool, and a 12,900-square-foot gymnasium with a stage for performing arts and a climbing wall.

“The Cambria Recreation Center reflects what’s possible when purposeful public and private partnership come together to do good things,” said Marty Davis, CEO, Cambria. “This is an opportunity for people with all types of health adversity to build self-esteem and success through joyful, uplifting activities that enrich their pursuit of personal conquest. Camp Courage is a Minnesota treasure!”

As part of the project, the Davis family, founders of Cambria, donated all the Cambria quartz surfaces throughout key areas of the facility, including seven shower rooms, six restrooms, an open shower wall in the pool area, gym-viewing ledges, and wall cladding in hallways. These features were thoughtfully designed to support accessibility while delivering long-term performance in a high-use commercial environment.

Cambria’s nonporous, hygienic surfaces provide a durable, maintenance-free solution ideal for recreation and healthcare-adjacent settings. Grout-free installations, integrated features, and adaptable design capabilities contribute to safer, cleaner environments while supporting ADA-compliant applications that enhance usability for all.

The Cambria Recreation Center also serves as a real-world example of how high-performing materials can support inclusive design at scale. Built to withstand continuous use—including mobility devices, water exposure, and high traffic—Cambria quartz surfaces help ensure the space remains functional and welcoming over time.

“This is a place where individuals of all abilities can come together, build confidence, and experience the joy of movement and connection,” said John LeBlanc, CEO and President of True Friends. “We are deeply grateful to Cambria and the Camp Cambria® Foundation for helping make this vision a reality.”

The latest Camp Cambria® Foundation donation builds on more than a decade of partnership between Cambria and True Friends. It began in 2014 when the Camp Cambria® Foundation established Camp Cambria, a weeklong camp for children living with juvenile arthritis, hosted at True Friends Camp Courage. Life to date, the Camp Cambria® Foundation has donated more than $5 million at Camp Courage, supporting a range of renovation projects—the Lakeside Dining Hall, Health & Wellness Nursing Center, Skye Clubhouse for Arts, and providing air conditioning to the Woodlands cabins—all designed to improve accessibility, safety, quality, and ambience at Camp Courage. In addition, Cambria’s wonderful employees have devoted more than 5,000 volunteer hours hosting campers at Camp Courage.

For Cambria, the Recreation Center reflects a broader commitment to the communities where it operates, bringing together its philanthropic mission, product innovation, employee generosity, and employee expertise to create a learning experience that will make a difference in the lives of people.

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