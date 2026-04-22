ClientEngine helps coaches and consultants stop relying solely on referrals and build a steady flow of new clients

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClientEngine, a digital marketing company founded by Houssem, today announced the launch of its done-for-you client acquisition service for coaches and consultants across North America. The entire system is built, connected, and ready in three weeks.The company was founded to solve a specific and costly problem: coaches and consultants who hire agencies, run ads, and generate traffic that never converts into clients. ClientEngine's position is that the failure is structural. Most agencies drive cold traffic to a website with no compelling offer, no sales presentation that educates and builds trust before the call, and no follow-up system to recover leads who didn't book on first contact. Each piece exists in isolation. None of them work together."The issue is never the traffic," said Houssem, founder of ClientEngine. "It's that there's no system underneath it. No offer built for a cold audience. No presentation doing the selling before the call. No follow-up capturing leads who needed more time. We build all of that as one connected sequence — and we build it for you."The process begins with a strategy call to fully understand the client's business, audience, and positioning—before anything is built. From there, ClientEngine refines the offer so that the deliverable, bonuses, guarantee, and pricing all speak to a cold audience—people who have no prior relationship with the coach or consultant.A complete sales presentation is then produced, followed by the funnel and automation that sits behind it—capturing leads, booking calls, and following up with anyone who didn't convert. By the time a prospect gets on a call, the system has already done the selling.The service is designed for coaches and consultants who want a predictable, repeatable way to acquire clients—one that works alongside whatever they are already doing. ClientEngine handles the strategy, the copy, the technology, and the production. The client never touches any of it.Coaches and consultants interested in building a steady flow of new clients can book a free discovery call at theclientengine.ai.About ClientEngineClientEngine is a digital marketing company that builds done-for-you client acquisition systems for coaches and consultants. The company delivers offer strategy, sales presentation, video production, funnel, and automated follow-up as one connected system—in three weeks. ClientEngine serves coaches and consultants across North America who are ready to stop depending solely on referrals and build a predictable system of qualified clients who arrive at the discovery call already educated, already trusting, and already sold.

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