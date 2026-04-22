Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Partner Alex Butterman to Moderate Key Session at the 2026 INTA Annual Meeting in London
Butterman will lead a discussion on coexistence and consent agreements in trademark law.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is pleased to announce that Partner Alex Butterman will serve as a moderator for a “Table Topic” session at the 2026 International Trademark Association (INTA) Annual Meeting, taking place in London, United Kingdom.
Alex Butterman will moderate the following discussion:
Coexistence and Consent Agreements: When, How, Where, and Why?
• Date: May 2, 2026
• Time: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM
• About: With the proliferation of trademark registrations, coexistence and consent agreements are increasingly becoming a necessary part of trademark prosecution and a core competency for trademark attorneys. The session will examine the increasing role of coexistence and consent agreements in acquiring trademark protection, highlighting their costs, benefits, and potential risks. It will also address key negotiation strategies and clarify the distinction between the two agreement types, offering practical insights and enabling conference attendees to share their best practices.
Alex’s participation reflects Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s continued commitment to thought leadership, collaboration, and active engagement within the global intellectual property community.
The INTA Annual Meeting is one of the world’s premier and largest gatherings of intellectual property professionals, typically attended by ten thousand IP professionals, offering a global platform for collaboration, education, and the exchange of ideas shaping the future of IP law.
###
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who advise and represent clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling (800) 747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.